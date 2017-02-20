News By Tag
Maureen J. Gorman, Partner, Mayer Brown LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Maureen J. Gorman
Maureen Gorman is a partner in the Palo Alto office of Mayer Brown who focuses on executive compensation and employee benefits matters. Her work includes advising on tax and benefit issues in both domestic and international contexts, counseling on ERISA fiduciary issues, controversy work involving IRS and DOL audits, and all nature of transactional work, including de-risking transactions and M&A. Her work frequently requires interdisciplinary efforts with corporate, securities and tax specialists.
Prior to joining Mayer Brown in 1986, Maureen worked with the Joint Committee on Taxation, in Washington, DC, and with a Washington law firm. Between 1981 and 1982, she served as Law Clerk to The Honorable Warren W. Eginton, US District Court for the District of Connecticut. In addition, she has held faculty positions as Adjunct Professor with the University of Chicago Law School (Spring 1992) and the Boston University Law School (Fall 1991). Maureen has been listed in the publication Best Lawyers in America for over a dozen years.
About Mayer Brown LLP
Mayer Brown is noted for its commitment to client service and ability to assist clients with the most complex and demanding legal and business challenges worldwide. The firm serves many of the world's largest companies, including a significant proportion of the Fortune 100, FTSE 100, CAC 40, DAX, Hang Seng and Nikkei index companies and more than half of the world's largest banks. Mayer Brown provides legal services in areas such as banking and finance; corporate and securities; litigation and dispute resolution; antitrust and competition;
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the continuously evolving regulatory and economic backdrops of pension plans have altered how plan sponsors across the globe think about their Defined Benefit (DB) plans. This global trend has created complex financial and regulatory risks forcing plan sponsors to "de-risk" DB plans by offering lump-sum distributions to retirees instead of the typical annuity distributions.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Pension Plan De-Risking. Speakers will present key issues and practical tips for employers to understand all the important aspects of this significant topic. Going beyond the basics, speakers will present their expert thoughts and opinions on how employers can maximize the benefits of de-risking pension plans.
Key topics include:
• Pension De-Risking – Fundamental Framework
• Pension Plan - Challenges and Opportunities
• Implementing Effective De-Risking Framework
• Pension Plan De-Risking Approaches and Considerations
• Advantages and Disadvantages of Pension De-Risking
• Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
