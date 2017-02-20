Country(s)
Industry News
Terry Sacka Discusses The Purple Revolution Against 'We The People'
Terry Sacka, Chief Strategist of Cornerstone Asset Metals, made a recent appearance on TRUNEWS Radio to discuss with host Rick Wiles the Purple Revolution, those who refuse to accept the results of election seeking to topple the administration of President Trump.
Terry Sacka added to the discussion by stating, "They had that planned. This was all orchestrated. They went right into action and you're seeing it play out on mainstream media. Countries like Hungary and others in Europe have been saying the same thing about the Soros' group...it's a revolution trying to take down (the current administration)
His full comments can be seen in the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/
Reports of these events were ignited on November 9th after the election when Bill and Hillary Clinton wore purple attire for her concession speech which was reported to signify George Soros' color revolution against the Donald Trump presidency. It has also been reported the Clintons both have received millions of dollars in campaign contributions from George Soros.
Soros, a socialist billionaire best known for breaking the British pound in 1992, has funded government overthrows, known as color revolutions. Purple is the color resulting from the mixture of red and blue (Republican and Democrat colors).
Hear the entire interview on The Wealth Transfer News Radio at http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com/
Silver- & Gold-Backed IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold and silver are the wealth transfer in the physical market. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. Gold and silver are really the wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Mr. Sacka has been quoted by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily and Institutional Investor and even on the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
He believes that the most valuable assets are gold, silver and survival food, which they provide at Cam Ready Food (http://camreadyfood.com) and heirloom seeds at https://heavensharvest.com/
Company website: http://www.cornerstoneassetmetals.com
Media Contact
Terry Sacka
(888) 747-3309
clientsupport@
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse