Greenway Crossing Montessori School Fears Imminent Closure

February 2017
MADISON, Wis. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Having survived the recession of 2008, a fire and an order to vacate due to bank foreclosure the beloved community private school still stands but faces a new threat.  The beloved community private  school and daycare, Greenway Crossing Montessori seeks $100,000.00 to keep its doors open through a crowd funding campaign hosted at startsomegood.com/greenway.

The headline 'Greenway Crossing Montessori School Threatened by foreclosure Court-appointed receiver orders school to vacate property ' Originally posted Mar 06, 2013 09:05 PM CST and Updated: Nov 15, 2016 12:28 AM CST by news 12 by channel3000.com, WISC TV, News 3, Madison reported the beginning of the horror story.  The article reported 'The school survived a fire a year and a half ago. With the landlord going through foreclosure, the school has been forced to spend thousands to pay for repairs that the landlord hasn't done."

Today, after re-opening in 2012, the Saga continues.  The school's Director, Cynthia Walker has been forced to take on high interest loans from merchant cash advance companies to keep the school running.  These are the most expensive loans a business can receive based on their future receivables with daily payments and are to be used for expansion rather than debt.  Although, Ms. Walker used loan factoring with daily payments to keep her employees employed during the tough times and wouldn't consider ever laying off her staff to make ends meet or closing the school.

Parents of Greenway Montessori wouldn't dream of seeing the school closed and have written several letters and testimonials about how the school has helped their children through generations but have only been able to raise $550 of the needed 100k in the last three weeks since the crowd funding campaign was launched.  The crowd funding campaign at startsomegood.com/greenway ends March 31st and unless the full 100k is raised, the school will not receive any of the funding raised.

For more information or to help keep Greenway open another 17 years go to www.startsomegood.com/greenway

