February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

New Hot Body Express Challenge With Laura London Fitness

Laura London, Founder and CEO of Laura London Fitness, and author of the Hot and Healthy Body: Hot and Healthy at Any Age, announces launch of her newest challenge to her website and Facebook fans to super charge their health and weight loss.
 
 
HBE TImeline
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Laura London, Founder and CEO of Laura London Fitness and author of the Hot and Healthy Body: Fit and Fabulous At Any Age, announces launch of her newset 30-Day challenge to her fans to super charge their health and weight loss goals.

The Hot Body Express Challenge will kick off March 13th, 2017. Join us on this amazing 30 day life changeing event, as women from across the globe unite to make living healthy a lifestyle.

"I want this challenge to serve as a reminder that eating healthy and living a fit lifestyle is about the benefits you get, not about about you give up".

The official start date of the 30-Day Hot Body Express Challenge is March 13th, 2017: Get all the details about the 30 day challenge on the LauraLondonFitness.com Web site or by visiting the Laura London Facebook fan page.

Since 2010, Laura London Fitrness supported busy women every step of the way on their health and wellness journey to becomeing fit and fabulous at any age.
Sign up for my Free 3 part video series: https://lauralondonfitness.com/hot-body-express-learn-more
Visit:  http://www.LauraLondonFitness.com

