 
News By Tag
* Business
* Podcast
* Entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rocklin
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120


Jason Nazar, CEO and Founder of Comparably Featured on the Positive Phil Podcast

We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show. It gives us great pleasure to announce Jason Nazar, CEO and Founder of Comparably to the Positive Phil Podcast.
 
 
4 2
4 2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business
* Podcast
* Entrepreneur

Industry:
* Consumer

Location:
* Rocklin - California - US

Subject:
* Features

ROCKLIN, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show.  It gives us great pleasure to announce Jason Nazar, CEO and Founder of Comparably to the Positive Phil Podcast.

Jason Nazar is one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs and investors in California. Currently co-founder/CEO of Comparably, the job monitoring & transparent salary/culture site, he also serves as Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles.

He's a popular Fortune, BusinessInsider, INC, Forbes & WSJ contributor who sold his last company Docstoc to Intuit (INTU) in 2013 for a reported $50M. He's also hosts southern California's longest and largest running monthly tech gatherings, Startups Uncensored.

About Comparably

www.comparably.com

Comparably, the online platform that makes workplace compensation and culture dramatically more transparent, enables employees to see what their peers are getting paid and publicly rate their employers.

The company launched in March 2016 and has quickly become one of the most popular go-to resources for employees to monitor the job market for compensation and culture data.

Co-founded by Los Angeles serial entrepreneurs Jason Nazar, Mike Sheridan, Yadid Ramot, and George Ishii – who collectively have started six tech companies with five exits – the company is backed by Crosslink Capital Partners, Upfront Ventures, Priztker Venture Capital, and Lowercase VC.

Follow and support Jason's work:

Bio: www.jasonnazar.com

Inspire Life  Business. Sharing Inspirational Motivations to People Everywhere as a Contribution toward Promoting Positive Values.

Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

Positive Phil Show  is a daily show hosted by Positive Phil.

Strategies, Advice and Stories to Inspire Life and Business.

The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

This Podcast Episode is
AVAILABLE NOW!

https://www.positivephil.com
End
Source:Positive Phil Podcast
Email:***@positivephil.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Podcast, Entrepreneur
Industry:Consumer
Location:Rocklin - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Positive Phil News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share