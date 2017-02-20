Jason Nazar, CEO and Founder of Comparably Featured on the Positive Phil Podcast

We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show. It gives us great pleasure to announce Jason Nazar, CEO and Founder of Comparably to the Positive Phil Podcast.

Jason Nazar is one of the most influential tech entrepreneurs and investors in California. Currently co-founder/CEO of Comparably, the job monitoring & transparent salary/culture site, he also serves as Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles.He's a popular Fortune, BusinessInsider, INC, Forbes & WSJ contributor who sold his last company Docstoc to Intuit (INTU) in 2013 for a reported $50M. He's also hosts southern California's longest and largest running monthly tech gatherings, Startups Uncensored.Comparably, the online platform that makes workplace compensation and culture dramatically more transparent, enables employees to see what their peers are getting paid and publicly rate their employers.The company launched in March 2016 and has quickly become one of the most popular go-to resources for employees to monitor the job market for compensation and culture data.Co-founded by Los Angeles serial entrepreneurs Jason Nazar, Mike Sheridan, Yadid Ramot, and George Ishii – who collectively have started six tech companies with five exits – the company is backed by Crosslink Capital Partners, Upfront Ventures, Priztker Venture Capital, and Lowercase VC.