February 2017





Smugmug CEO and Co-Founder Featured on the Positive Phil Podcast

We are excited to announce our special guest on the Positive Phil Show. It gives us great pleasure to announce Don MacAskill, Co-Founder and CEO of SmugMug to the Positive Phil Podcast.
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Don MacAskill  is the co-founder and CEO of SmugMug. The self-described geek leads his family-owned photo-sharing company and constantly pushes the firm to quickly adopt new technology.


Positive Phil Show, a Daily Podcast Sharing Strategies, Advice & Positive Stories That Motivate

Inspire Life  Business. Sharing Inspirational Motivations to People Everywhere as a Contribution toward Promoting Positive Values.

Join Positive Phil "live" every day as he cuts through the Negatives. The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

Positive Phil Show is a daily show hosted by Positive Phil.

Strategies, Advice and Stories to Inspire Life and Business.

The program primarily consists of interviews with positive people and thought leaders, as well as others in the social, business and entertainment community.

Airing on major media networks such as AOL, iHeart Radio,Stitcher, iTunes,Google Play,FM Player and many more digital platforms.

Some of the guests on were recently acquired by google and others funded...Jim Margraff from Eyefluence, Wayne Kimmel 76 Capital, Game Stop, Jim Kovach from Crowd Optics, Susan Hunt from WeSpire, Landitt Founder, Warren Packard DFJ Venture Capital to name a few.

If interested, please apply now by visiting the following link. http://www.positivephil.com/schedule

You can view past guests and frequently asked questions as well.

We are lining guests up now for the 2017 series…
Click to Share