South Cooperative Theater announces its spring musical: Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr After the success of its 2016 musical The Lion King Jr., which sold out on its three performances, South Cooperative Theater is pleased to announce its 2017 spring musical: Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. ANDOVER, Mass. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- After the success of its 2016 musical The Lion King Jr., which sold out on its three performances, South Cooperative Theater is pleased to announce its 2017 spring musical: Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr.



As South Cooperative Theater welcomes its sixteenth season in 2017, the artistic team has chosen Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. for its spring musical. It is an adaptation from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture, with enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics.



In the words of Ms. Kennedy, Artistic Director: "We chose Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. after last year big success with Lion King Jr. We appreciated the opportunities it provides to our young actors to boost their singing, acting and dancing abilities. It is also a familiar story to many of us, and we are sure it will be entertaining for parents and kids alike".



The artistic team, including Ms. Kennedy, Ms. O'Keefe, Mrs. Tjalsma, Ms. Caruso, Ms. Lowell, Mr. Gracy, and Mrs. Morey-Barry, embarked on a journey to select and guide a cast of young actors to act, sing and dance "under the sea". South School students from 3rd, 4th and 5th grade were invited to audition in drama, music and dance last December, to match the cast with the requirements of the script in terms of singers, dancers and actors. Auditioning is an exciting process and students were encouraged to challenge themselves. This resulted in over 50 young actors being selected to participate in The Little Mermaid Jr. The company will be rehearsing intensively putting to a test their acting, speech, dancing and singing skills.



Written to flow seamlessly between land and sea, Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. provides plenty of opportunities to the cast of young actors to bring these locations to life through creative movement and configurations. The fantasy of being underwater means your entire cast and crew can let their imaginations run wild.



Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. is presented by special arrangement with Music Theater International.



South Elementary School:



Music Theater International: http://www.mtishows.com/ disneys-the- little-mermaid- jr



