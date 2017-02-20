 
News By Tag
* Kalista Tazlin
* New York City
* Ginger Broderick
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

KALISTA TAZLIN - New York City's First Indonesian Juliet Featured on the GingerNewYork TV Show

Actress - KALISTA TAZLIN - is Joined by Filmmaker Yi Liu to Discuss Their Upcoming Film "Snap" and Recent Theater Projects. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Friday March 3, 2017, 2pm. Time Warner Cable Ch 34 and 1995.
 
 
Kalista Tazlin - Actress and Filmmaker
Kalista Tazlin - Actress and Filmmaker
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kalista Tazlin
New York City
Ginger Broderick

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Features

NEW YORK - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- KALISTA TAZLIN: Known internationally for as one of the faces of Comcast Xfinity Asia, Kalista Tazlin has taken the US by storm as a true artist. She produced, wrote, and starred in the film Untouched, which placed in a top slot at the Asian American International Film Festival and was chosen to broadcast on the Asian American Film Lab's TV program Film Lab Presents. She came to wider public notice as Navi in the Chinese Legend of Zelda adaptation directed by award-winning filmmaker Girard Tecson, whose work has been recognized at festivals all over the world, including Cannes. This version of Zelda transmuted the beloved video game characters into a Hong Kong crime drama produced by Tecson's company, the popular YouTube channel Dayside TV. Dayside's adaptation quickly went viral and received accolades on the festival circuit, with Kalista's performance garnering the most praise.

Kalista's directorial debut, the film In the Cards (which she also produced and starred in), premiered in December at the inaugural Third Eye Film Festival, a forum dedicated to female-driven works of horror and fantasy. In the Cards was screened to great acclaim alongside the work of Cannes veteran Eugenie Muggleton and the multi-award-winning Michelle Sutherland. In the Cards will be exhibited at Third Eye's second series in May 2017. The renowned journalist/biographer Patricia Bosworth (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patricia_Bosworth) of Vanity Fair (known for starring opposite Audrey Hepburn in The Nun's Story) took note of Kalista's talents and profiled her in the Huffington Post: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/filmmaking-for-a-new-...

Kalista recently starred in an Equity Showcase preview of Romeo & Juliet at the historic Flamboyan Theatre as New York's first Indonesian Juliet, alongside alumni from series such as Law & Order: SVU, Royal Pains, and The Blacklist. Inspired by Lady Gaga's iconic "Alejandro" and "Judas" videos, the production is being developed for Off-Broadway and film. Kalista's Juliet has been hailed as "phenomenal," "mesmerizing," and "a stronger interpretation of the character than ever before."

Kalista strives to be a role model for young women. Her lead role in the NYC Fringe Festival's Hearts Afire and her appearance in the award-winning revenge story Dongmei among others, show that she is a force to be reckoned with. She can be seen on TV in Investigation Discovery Channel's A Crime to Remember as real-life murder spree survivor Lark Ohta. Her latest movie, Snap, from TriBeCa award-winning director Yi Liu, will be released soon.

YI LIU: Internationally known filmmaker Yi Liu is a director, screenwriter and cinematographer who currently resides in New York City. Born in Santa Barbara, California, he grew up primarily in Taipei, Taiwan. He graduated from National Taiwan University majoring in the department of Theatre and Drama, where he studied directing, acting, and lighting design. His experience in theatre gave him a strong sense in storytelling as he transitioned to film. In 2014, his short film D-DAY got him accepted into the Directing/Screenwriting MFA program of Columbia University.

As a director, Yi Liu is best known for Method, King of the World, and Ping Pong Coach. The latter film was an Official Selection of the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016, eventually winning Yi Liu the Student Visionary Award. Yi's experience as a theatre lighting designer also helps him extensively as he works on his fellow filmmakers' sets as a cinematographer and gaffer. As cinematographer, his works include The HUMMM (inspired by Chekhov's Three Sisters and filmed in conjunction with a live Off-Broadway show), Solo (with prolific Indonesian director Mica Coburn), and Shipei Wen's A Short Film About Nothing, an Official Selection of the 2017 Festival International Court Metrage/Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival. His latest film, Snap, starring Kevin Contento and Kalista Tazlin, will be released soon.

For More Information:
Official website (Romeo & Juliet): https://www.romeoandjulietandabathtub.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KalistaTazlin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mllekalista
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kalistatwinkletoes/

For Media Inquiries:
Awake At 3, LLC
Email: awakeatthreeproductions@gmail.com

Publicist: Laurie Sheppard
Telephone: 646-342-4688
Email: laurie@boomprny.com

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Kalista Tazlin, New York City, Ginger Broderick
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GingerNewYork TV Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share