News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
KALISTA TAZLIN - New York City's First Indonesian Juliet Featured on the GingerNewYork TV Show
Actress - KALISTA TAZLIN - is Joined by Filmmaker Yi Liu to Discuss Their Upcoming Film "Snap" and Recent Theater Projects. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Friday March 3, 2017, 2pm. Time Warner Cable Ch 34 and 1995.
Kalista's directorial debut, the film In the Cards (which she also produced and starred in), premiered in December at the inaugural Third Eye Film Festival, a forum dedicated to female-driven works of horror and fantasy. In the Cards was screened to great acclaim alongside the work of Cannes veteran Eugenie Muggleton and the multi-award-
Kalista recently starred in an Equity Showcase preview of Romeo & Juliet at the historic Flamboyan Theatre as New York's first Indonesian Juliet, alongside alumni from series such as Law & Order: SVU, Royal Pains, and The Blacklist. Inspired by Lady Gaga's iconic "Alejandro" and "Judas" videos, the production is being developed for Off-Broadway and film. Kalista's Juliet has been hailed as "phenomenal,"
Kalista strives to be a role model for young women. Her lead role in the NYC Fringe Festival's Hearts Afire and her appearance in the award-winning revenge story Dongmei among others, show that she is a force to be reckoned with. She can be seen on TV in Investigation Discovery Channel's A Crime to Remember as real-life murder spree survivor Lark Ohta. Her latest movie, Snap, from TriBeCa award-winning director Yi Liu, will be released soon.
YI LIU: Internationally known filmmaker Yi Liu is a director, screenwriter and cinematographer who currently resides in New York City. Born in Santa Barbara, California, he grew up primarily in Taipei, Taiwan. He graduated from National Taiwan University majoring in the department of Theatre and Drama, where he studied directing, acting, and lighting design. His experience in theatre gave him a strong sense in storytelling as he transitioned to film. In 2014, his short film D-DAY got him accepted into the Directing/Screenwriting MFA program of Columbia University.
As a director, Yi Liu is best known for Method, King of the World, and Ping Pong Coach. The latter film was an Official Selection of the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016, eventually winning Yi Liu the Student Visionary Award. Yi's experience as a theatre lighting designer also helps him extensively as he works on his fellow filmmakers' sets as a cinematographer and gaffer. As cinematographer, his works include The HUMMM (inspired by Chekhov's Three Sisters and filmed in conjunction with a live Off-Broadway show), Solo (with prolific Indonesian director Mica Coburn), and Shipei Wen's A Short Film About Nothing, an Official Selection of the 2017 Festival International Court Metrage/Clermont-
For More Information:
Official website (Romeo & Juliet): https://www.romeoandjulietandabathtub.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
For Media Inquiries:
Awake At 3, LLC
Email: awakeatthreeproductions@
Publicist: Laurie Sheppard
Telephone: 646-342-4688
Email: laurie@boomprny.com
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse