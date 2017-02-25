News By Tag
Toastmasters Club Relocates to Litchfield, Officers Attend Training
The Montgomery County Toastmasters Club has relocated from Hillsboro to Litchfield. 5 Club Officers just attended an Officers Training Event in Springfield.
The Club recently added two new members as well, Trent Schuckenbrock from Gillespie and Greeshma Biju from Litchfield.
Five Mont-Co Toastmasters Club Officers just attended the Toastmasters Division C Officers Training Event on Saturday 2-25-17 at Scheels in Springfield. They were President Jackie Rakers from Ohlman, VP Education Kathy Brennan, VP Membership Todd Austin from Virden, Secretary Brenda Masters-Stout from Litchfield and Sargeant at Arms Alan Saeger.
Club member Dr. Todd Austin from Austin Family Chiropractic in Virden will also be serving as the Moderator for the upcoming Litchfield Chamber of Commerce's "Candidate's Forum" on 3-14-17 at LLCC in Litchfield.
The Mont-Co Toastmasters Club will also be hosting a Division C Toastmasters Speech Contest on Saturday 4-1-17 from 2 to 4 PM. Division C of District 8 is also known as "The Prairie Division". Division C contains 42 different central IL counties! Therefore the very best Toastmasters speakers from throughout central IL will be competing in Litchfield at LLCC. The contest will be open to the public. Anyone interested in hearing some phenomenal 5 to 7 minute speeches is encouraged to attend.
The next regular club meeting will be on Thursday March 2nd, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield from 7 to 8 PM. Guests are always welcome to attend. Jackie Rakers will be the prepared speaker at the 3-2-17 meeting. For more info contact Austin at 217-965-3100 or draustin@royell.net . The Club website is: http://1252478.toastmastersclubs.org .
Photo caption: 5 Mont-Co Toastmasters members attended Officer Training in Springfield on 2-25-17. They are (from left): VP-Education Kathy Brennan, Secretary Brenda Masters-Stout of Litchfield, Sargeant at Arms Alan Saeger, new club President Jackie Rakers of Ohlman & VP-Membership Dr. Todd Austin of Virden.
