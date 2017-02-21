Technicolor Celebrates MPC VFX Studio's Adam Valdez on Oscar® Win for The Jungle Book Technicolor Deputy CEO Tim Sarnoff Discusses How Photo Realism Influences the Future of Storytelling 1 2 Adam Valdez, MPC MPC Film HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Disney's The Jungle Book won the 2017 Academy Award for Achievement in Visual Effects. Adam Valdez, VFX supervisor for MPC, a Technicolor company, was recognized by the Academy for his contribution to the landmark movie.



Valdez received the award along with lead VFX supervisor Rob Legato, Andy Jones and Dan Lemmon. MPC was awarded an earlier Oscar for their work on Life of Pi. Technicolor has been partner to Oscar-winning films since the early 1930's, and most recently been part of the Academy Award winners including The Revenant; Whiplash; Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Gravity, and Hugo.



In congratulating Valdez and all of the artists behind the work, Tim Sarnoff, President of Production Services and Deputy CEO at Technicolor, explained how MPC and Technicolor tackled a range of unique challenges presented by The Jungle Book, which he believes will influence the future of increasingly complex, immersive productions and the future of storytelling.



"The Jungle Book gave us one of those rare opportunities to use all our creative-technical expertise and artistry in one giant project which just a few years ago — maybe as recently as one year ago — would not have been possible to address. The team's work on this production is a bellwether for the type of project MPC and Technicolor wants to pursue in the future," said Sarnoff.



Featuring a single live actor, shot on stage in a Los Angeles studio, who was integrated into a completely digital environment, The Jungle Book brought unprecedented challenges that MPC and Technicolor helped to meet by marshaling its resources in innovative ways. The film maps out essential tools for the future of digital content productions that will have to be delivered in multiple formats, including immersive virtual reality. The Jungle Book, for instance, was color finished by Technicolor in both 2D, 3D and a multitude of High Dynamic Range (HDR) deliverables and has set the standard for global virtual productions and photo realism projects.



"We had to utilize all the resources we've been building over the past several years. The team merged disparate individual groups within Technicolor and MPC into a single, formidable army of technicians and artists to create a film that I believe will be beloved for generations to come," said Sarnoff



To learn more about the sophisticated role VFX played in the production of The Jungle Book, visit the "Welcome to our Jungle" microsite



