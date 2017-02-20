News By Tag
Trade Informatics Named in Top 10 Trading Platform Solution Providers 2017
"It's a great honor to include Trade Informatics in our annual ranking list of Top 10 Trading Platform Solution Providers 2017," said Andy White, Managing Editor of Capital Markets CIO Outlook magazine.
Trade Informatics' trading platform turns trade analysis into a competitive advantage by tying order sources to execution strategies. Institutional investors use Trade Informatics to measure costs, develop an execution strategy, monitor results and improve performance. Trade informatics offers customized broker neutral trading engines, action-oriented consulting and business intelligence software for transaction cost analysis (TCA).
"TI's approach to leveraging the asset managers' historical trade detail to deliver a custom, systematized trading strategy on a broker neutral basis is unique and helps advance our mission to facilitate zero cost frictionless markets for our clients" commented Matt Celebuski, CEO of Trade Informatics.
About Trade Informatics
Trade Informatics helps institutional investors retain more of their alpha by providing them with the tools and insights to succeed in an increasingly competitive investment environment. The company achieves this through rigorous trade analysis, action-oriented consulting, industry-leading trade reporting, customized systematic trading and centralized workflow management.
For more info, visit www.tradeinformatics.com or call (646) 658-3580.
About Capital Markets CIO Outlook
Capital Markets CIO Outlook is a print magazine published from Fremont, California. It features the viewpoints of CIOs, IT-VPs, CFOs and other decision makers sharing their insights and perspectives on the Capital Markets. And, it stands out from the rest of the crowd as one of the best publishing houses providing the latest trends in Capital Markets.
For more info, visit www.capitalmarketsciooutlook.com
Contact
Melanie Budden, The Realization Group
***@therealizationgroup.com
