Over 1,350 lots will come up for bid March 11-12 at Crescent City Auction Gallery in New Orleans

A gorgeous pair of 19th century Russian icons, both depicting the Virgin Mary, and a 9-piece carved oak Gothic-style dining room suite made in America in the 19th century, will be part of Crescent City's March 11-12 estates auction in New Orleans.

Sculpture by Pavel A. Ovchinnikov, titled Russian Silver Knight on Horseback.

Over 1,350 lots will come up for bid over the course of the two days – items that people have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery: period furniture (much of it French, but also American), original artwork by New Orleans and other regional painters plus European artists, antique French clocks, Russian icons, Newcomb College art pottery and fine decorative items.The two Russian icons, each with pre-sale estimates of $1,000-$1,500, are certain to attract keen bidder interest. One is ofwith a gilt silver enamel oklad (Moscow, 1825); the other depicts(Moscow, 1855). For those unable to attend live, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com and Invaluable.com.Over 1,350 lots will come up for bid over the course of the two days – items that people have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery: period furniture (much of it French, but also American), original artwork by New Orleans and other regional painters plus European artists, antique French clocks, Russian icons, Newcomb College art pottery and fine decorative items.The two Russian icons, each with pre-sale estimates of $1,000-$1,500, are certain to attract keen bidder interest. One is ofwith a gilt silver enamel oklad (Moscow, 1825); the other depicts(Moscow, 1855). They average about 13 inches by 11 inches in size and are just two examples in a very large single collector's collection of icons being sold.The American nine-piece carved oak Gothic-style dining room suite consists of a set of eight high-back chairs and a matching carved oak banquet table with seven leaves. The magnificent suite is expected to bring $3,000-$5,000. The French directoire-style gilt bronze mantle clock has a blown glass dome and base and stands 16 inches tall. It is estimated to realize $2,000-$3,000.The bronze sculpture with carved face and hands by Demetre Chiparus (Fr., 1886-1947), is titled, from circa 1925. Signed and perched on a carved onyx plinth, the sculpture is expected to gavel for $10,000-$12,000. The signed and dated oil on canvas by Julius Lange (Germ., 1817-1878) is an 1854 work titled. It should bring $3,000-$5,000.A sculpture by Russian artist Pavel Akimov Ovchinnikov, titled(1893), mounted on a tan marble base and standing 8 ¾ inches tall, carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,500-$2,500. A Newcomb College art pottery matte glaze baluster vase by Sadie Irvine, titledmade in 1929, is 5 inches tall and should rise to $1,200-$1,800.Original artworks by New Orleans artists will include an acrylic on paper, signed by William Tolliver (1951-2000), titled(est. $1,500-$2,500);an oil on canvas signed and dated (1973) by Henry Casselli (b. 1946), titled(est. $3,000-$5,000);and a signed 1978 oil on canvas by Al Federico, titled(est. $400-$800).An Art Deco cold patinated bronze and carved figure after Roland Paris (Fr., 1894-1945), titled, created circa 1928 and just shy of 10 inches in height, is estimated to hammer for $1,500-$2,500. Also, a French ebonized and marquetry inlaid walnut liqueur set from the late 19century, would be a fine addition to anyone's at-home bar, with an estimate of $800-$1,200.Staying in France, and turning to clocks, a monumental French patinated bronze cartel mantle clock, manufactured around 1880 by Vincentie and Cie, is expected to chime on time for $1,800-$2,500;while a three-piece patinated spelter champlevé and alabaster clock set from the late 19century and made by Samuel Marti, carries a surprisingly modest estimate of just $800-$1,200.Anyone in the hunt for fine French furniture will be attending the right auction. The offerings will be plentiful and will include several lovely commodes, a First Empire-style mahogany ormolu mounted marble-top sideboard, a Louis XV-style marquetry inlaid rosewood bookcase, a Louis XV-style bowfront marble-top(small writing table), a Louis XV-style carved oak vaisselier (dresser), and a Louis XV-style(two-bodied buffet).For fans of Mardi Gras memorabilia - and there are legions of them – a parade bulletin from Comus, 1899, titledbeautifully presented in a double-sided gilt frame measuring 27 ¾ inches by 42 inches, should find a new owner for $400-$600. Other Mardi Gras items in the auction will include Rex ducal badges, favors, invitations, dance cards, bulletins and more.Preview exhibitions will be held starting on Thursday, March 2, through Friday, March 10, from 10 am to 5 pm Central time (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed). A late evening preview will be held on Wednesday, March 8, that will last until 8 pm, also Central time.A full color catalog is up now, online at www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . A printed catalog is also available on request. Crescent City Auction Gallery is accepting quality consignments for all of its future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an inquiring e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the upcoming March 11-12estates auction, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted frequently.