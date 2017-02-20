Music Day 2017 – on June 21st the world's largest celebration of music hits the UK

Music_ Day- London- 2015- 1- small

-- Music Day is a connected set of free public music events taking place each year on 21st June in over 100 countries and 700 cities around the world.Music Day has been taking place in the UK since 2012 and is primarily about accessibility to free live music on at least one day of the year. It's also about education, participation and cultural exchange and can involve all forms of music, performed in many different ways.In other countries the idea revolves around bringing music out onto the streets and public spaces. This attitude is encouraged in the United Kingdom, though most events take place in established venues as it's logistically easier.Music Day events come in the shape of gigs, festivals, workshops, sing-a-longs, club nights – you name it! The proviso is that all events created for Music Day are free of charge and open to the public.All #MusicDay2017 events are listed on an interactive map with event listings on the central website: www.musicday.org.ukOur group, Music Day UK, is a small collective of musicians and music-lovers who have been working voluntarily to be the official co-ordinators of British contributions to the international Music Day phenomenon since 2012.This is an annual event which takes place across the globe on 21 June, the longest day of the year and our midsummer solstice. The event is also known as Fête de la Musique, having originated in France, and the idea is simple – a celebration of music in all its forms in a variety of locations which is free of charge and fully accessible to the public.It will be the 35th international Music Day in 2017 and the sixth consecutive year that the event takes place in the United Kingdom under the guidance of Music Day UK.During the Jubilee and Olympics celebrations it was apparent that people and communities responded positively to the call for hosting local street parties for themselves; when licensing restrictions and 'red tape' were lessened there was a tangible sense of communities coming together to celebrate. We want to imbue this spirit into Music Day and for it to be a regular event which inspires collaboration between artists, event organisers and the community.Local festivals are becoming scarcer, either being monopolised by large festival organisers and out-priced from local residents, or drowned out through bureaucratic procedure and cost; leading to a decline in community-led events. Music Day UK wants to create a working template that is nationally recognised and can be replicated – making 21st June every year a focus for free local community celebrations and reduce the constraints and costs that often dissuade potential event organisers.If you have any queries please contact:Nick Maule (Press Officer)press@musicday.org.uk+44(0)7932 685769Nick Feldman (Managing Director)info@musicday.org.uk+44(0)7985 324356All #MusicDay2017 events are listed on an interactive map on our website along with event listings. Please visit: www.musicday.org.ukYou can find us on social media here:facebook.com/musicdayuktwitter.com/musicdayukWe upload DJ mixes throughout the year onto our Mixcloud page:mixcloud.com/musicdayukDetails of our ongoing events, including the quarterly fundraisers can be found over on our Nightlife page:musicday.org.uk/nightlifeDownload our Press Pack PDF:Download our full Press Pack, including high-res images and logos: