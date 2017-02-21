 
Second Annual Hawthorne Business Expo A Great Resource For Small Businesses

Hawthorne Business Expo 2017 will provide engaging speakers, exhibitors and seminars March 22, 2017 from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Hawthorne Memorial Center.
 
 
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hawthorne Economic Development Council (HEDC) is excited to sponsor the Hawthorne Business Expo 2017 on March 22, 2017 from 3 pm until 7 pm at the Hawthorne Memorial Center, 3901 W. El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne CA. The event will showcase Hawthorne businesses and restaurants and will provide information for small business owners and operators. The event is being coordinated by the City of Hawthorne and the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce along with the South Bay Workforce Investment Board (SBWIB) and the Small Business Development Center.

Levi Stockton of Advanced Air Charters and The Jet Center, and Paul Frederic of Eureka Tasting Kitchen will be the keynote speakers. Jan Vogel, the Executive Director of the SBWIB will be the Master of Ceremonies. Following the keynote addresses, exhibitors will have booths set up to showcase business resources in the city.

Additionally, a number of seminars will be held on topics of interest to small businesses such as social media for business, planning for the success of your business, the care and feeding of your website, business resources such as small business and permit assistance and hiring incentives, cyber insurance and data breaches, façade improvement, and sustainability for small business.

Karen Hickey, HEDC Vice-Chair, is leading the effort for the organization and is excited for the event, saying, "Hawthorne Business Expo 2017 will expand upon the strong program from the 2016 event and will inform small businesses about the resources available in the city that will allow small businesses to grow and thrive."

HEDC Chair Jason Gromski is also looking forward to the event. "The Hawthorne Economic Development Council is pleased to co-sponsor this year's Hawthorne Business Expo, and we hope that local business owners and the community come out to learn about the exciting opportunities and environment that we have in Hawthorne."

For more information, and to reserve tickets, please visit the event Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/HawthorneBusinessExpo/)

About The Hawthorne Economic Development Council

The Hawthorne Economic Development Council is a non-profit organization in the City of Hawthorne composed of a cross-section of Hawthorne's community stakeholders whose mission is to assist in the expansion of the economy of the city. info@hawthorneedc.com

http://www.hawthorneedc.com/

Jason Gromski
***@hawthorneedc.com
