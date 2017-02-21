News By Tag
EnerBee® Organic Energy Expands Texas "Buzzprint" With H-E-B
MIAMI, FL. -- Natural Motives LLC, the innovative and rapidly growing beverage company behind EnerBee® Organic Energy has added 130 H-E-B locations throughout Texas to its 9 existing Central Market locations there.
Texans love their honeybees, and they love the raw organic honey in EnerBee®. "Honeybees are the hardest and most energetic workers on the planet and it was that drive and energy that inspired us when we created EnerBee®." said Zach Grossman, one of the creators and Co-CEO of EnerBee®. "Expanding into Texas with H-E-B to address the growing demand there for healthy beverage options was a logical move. Along with Central Market, H-E-B has responded to consumer requests for more natural and organic products, and we're proud to be affiliated with such an industry leading retailer."
About EnerBee®
EnerBee® is a USDA Organic and Non-GMO verified energy beverage made with the finest ingredients that nature and the honeybees have to offer. A refreshing and healthy alternative to many of the artificial energy drinks on the market, EnerBee® contains 100mg of naturally occurring caffeine from a unique blend of teas and is mainly sweetened with organic honey. There are no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, taurine, or added caffeine.
The makers of EnerBee® also understand the importance of honeybees in our food chain and donate a portion of sales to non-profit organizations whose mission it is to increase awareness and support of the vital honeybee population, and research into Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD).
About H-E-B
Founded in 1905 in Kerrville, Texas, H-E-B has grown to over 350 stores throughout Texas and North-East Mexico and, along with popular gourmet chain Central Market, has become a Texas institution by offering consumers a vast array of unique and healthy products, along with community involvement.
For general information on EnerBee®, please visit www.enerbee.com
Thrive With The Hive!
Media Contact
Zach Grossman
305-801-4618
zach@enerbee.com
