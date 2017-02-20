 
Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

Astrokarts Released in Oculus Dashboard Gallery Apps

Saskatchewan based company, Dimension Zero Studios has released their first game for virtual reality.
 
 
CUPAR, Saskatchewan - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Astrokarts: VR Space Racing, Released for Oculus Rift

First Virtual Reality game from Dimension Zero Studios is out now.

Independent studio Dimension Zero Studios are celebrating the release of their space racing game, Astrokarts: VR Space Racing. The partnership, run by two brothers, was founded in November of 2015 with the intent of building games for the Oculus Rift. The brothers were previously working in digital advertising before departing on their new venture. Astrokarts is only 9.99 USD and is available now for the Rift, in the 'Gallery Apps' section of the Oculus store: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1271283912988882/

The duo are currently working on a port for HTC's Vive headset for the game, while looking for any bugs in their current build. To stay updated with Astrokarts news, please visit their

website: ww.Astrokarts.com.

Features of Astrokarts Include

VR Ready - Astrokarts VR was developed from the ground up for the Oculus Rift.
Windows Gamepad - The game uses the controller that ships with the Rift headset.
Camera View - There are two camera views; chase camera, and cockpit view, available in the game;
Music - There are over 10 independent artists to choose from with over 25 songs.
Ships - There are 8 uniquely designed ships to choose from, each with strengths and weaknesses.
Shoot 'Em Up - Shoot the Ai competitors to reduce their speed.

About Dimension Zero Studios

Dimension Zero Studios was founded after two brothers decided to build video games for this burgeoning technology in the later part of 2015. The first being Astrokarts: VR Space Racing, as a way to learn how to create games using the Oculus Rift. The partners decided to purchase the Oculus DK2 (Development Kit 2) and worked for a year to learn how to implement the Unreal Engine with their idea. The brothers work out of a house located in Cupar, Saskatchewan. Jarrod Anderson has completed S.I.A.S.T.'s New Media Communication course, and received a certificate. Joe Anderson has attended some University and currently front the band, 'the Black Drapes'. With one game under their belt, with updates planned, and 3 more games in the development pipeline, Dimension Zero Studios hopes to be a strong player in the VR world.

Website: http://www.dimensionzerostudios.com

* * *

For Oculus keys, exclusive conetent or interviews, please contact Jarrod Anderson, co-owner of Dimensnion Zero Studios, by email at JarrodAnderson1@hotmail.com. For existing trailers, screenshots and information, our press kit is here: http://astrokarts.com/PressKit

Contact:

Jarrod Anderson

Co-Owner

Phone: 306.723.3628

Skype: Jarrod.Anderson84

JarrodAnderson1@hotmail.com

