Trump Wall by Americast: 40 Feet Tall 2,000 Miles Long: $9 Billion
Americast willing & able to Deliver Trump Wall for $9 Billion. 2,000 Miles 40 feet Tall
Detailed Proposal/Engineering/ available upon request by Qualified Parties
Americast looks forward to Standing with the President and completing the Trump Wall. Americast PreCast Modular Pads have a winning record with Honeywell and are ideal for this job (1)The Modular Pads/Blocks can be modified to accomodate all dimensions (L/H/Width) per the specs of the job site(s). (2) Americast Modular Pads inter-lock on all four sides to stablize the wall. (3) Columns will be embedded into the ground which lock together with a grade beam and tie beam. *Detailed Proposal/Engineering/
Americast CEO Charles Pitt commits to: All Material and Labor will be American. Make America Great!
David Hamel
***@americastgenpad.com
