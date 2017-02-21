 

February 2017
Trump Wall by Americast: 40 Feet Tall 2,000 Miles Long: $9 Billion

Americast willing & able to Deliver Trump Wall for $9 Billion. 2,000 Miles 40 feet Tall
Detailed Proposal/Engineering/ available upon request by Qualified Parties
 
Build This Wall Trump/Americast/Pitt
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- America's Tenor Sings:  "Build This Wall"

Americast  looks forward to Standing with the President and completing the Trump Wall. Americast PreCast Modular Pads  have a winning record with Honeywell  and are ideal for this job (1)The Modular Pads/Blocks can be modified to accomodate all dimensions (L/H/Width) per the specs of the job site(s). (2) Americast Modular Pads inter-lock on all four sides to stablize the wall.  (3)  Columns will be embedded into the ground which lock together with a grade beam and tie beam.   *Detailed Proposal/Engineering/ Drawings/ available upon request by Qualified Parties

Americast CEO Charles Pitt commits to:  All Material and Labor will be American.  Make America Great!

