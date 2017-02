Trump Wall by Americast: 40 Feet Tall 2,000 Miles Long: $9 Billion

Americast willing & able to Deliver Trump Wall for $9 Billion. 2,000 Miles 40 feet Tall

Detailed Proposal/Engineering/ available upon request by Qualified Parties

Build This Wall Trump/Americast/Pitt

Contact

David Hamel

***@americastgenpad.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622546/1 David Hamel

End

-- Americast looks forward to Standing with the President and completing the Trump Wall. Americast PreCast Modular Pads have a winning record with Honeywell and are ideal for this job (1)The Modular Pads/Blocks can be modified to accomodate all dimensions (L/H/Width) per the specs of the job site(s). (2) Americast Modular Pads inter-lock on all four sides to stablize the wall. (3) Columns will be embedded into the ground which lock together with a grade beam and tie beam. *Detailed Proposal/Engineering/Drawings/ available upon request by Qualified Parties