Will 2017 Blue Cruise Holidays Break Records in Turkey and Greece? A multi-million Euro yachting industry, blue cruise holidays have been around for over a decade. MARMARIS, Turkey - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Originated in the bustling harbour city Bodrum on the Aegean coast, this unique holiday style has been serving travellers from the picturesque ports along the Southern Turkish coast and Greek islands.



There was a decline in early booking reservations during the last quarter of 2016 according to officials at Mirya Yachting and other yacht charter companies.



"Once the holiday season ended and we entered January, a high volume of inquiries came rolling in for gulet charters in Greece and in Turkey – accepting that Turkey is truly safe for blue cruise holidays. There has been high interest in mixing both Turkey and Greece for gulet cruise itineraries" , explains Mr. Baris of Mirya Yachting Turkey.



"We are quite pleased about the inquiry-to- booking conversion rates and expect a very busy charter season in 2017. We have already started receiving inquiries from large groups for 2018", says Ms.Melissa of Mirya Yachting Canada.



Mirya Yachting and sources in the gulet charter industry are hopeful. "It's not just the foreign travellers but also the local Turkish holidaymakers taking advantage of early bird discounts and excellent selection of gulets for charter.



Phones are busy with local clients", explains Mr. Baris.Based on the information and booking schedules in the first quarter of 2017, it may just be another fantastic blue cruise season for both Turkey and the Greek islands. Will it break record bookings? We'll just have to see as we near the season.

http://miryabluecruise.com/



Contact

Mirya Yachting

+1 604 547 3220

***@miryayachting.com Mirya Yachting+1 604 547 3220 End -- Originated in the bustling harbour city Bodrum on the Aegean coast, this unique holiday style has been serving travellers from the picturesque ports along the Southern Turkish coast and Greek islands.There was a decline in early booking reservations during the last quarter of 2016 according to officials at Mirya Yachting and other yacht charter companies."Once the holiday season ended and we entered January, a high volume of inquiries came rolling in for gulet charters in Greece and in Turkey – accepting that Turkey is truly safe for blue cruise holidays. There has been high interest in mixing both Turkey and Greece for gulet cruise itineraries", explains Mr. Baris of Mirya Yachting Turkey."We are quite pleased about the inquiry-to- booking conversion rates and expect a very busy charter season in 2017. We have already started receiving inquiries from large groups for 2018", says Ms.Melissa of Mirya Yachting Canada.Mirya Yachting and sources in the gulet charter industry are hopeful. "It's not just the foreign travellers but also the local Turkish holidaymakers taking advantage of early bird discounts and excellent selection of gulets for charter.Phones are busy with local clients", explains Mr. Baris.Based on the information and booking schedules in the first quarter of 2017, it may just be another fantastic blue cruise season for both Turkey and the Greek islands. Will it break record bookings? We'll just have to see as we near the season. Source : Mirya Yachting Email : ***@miryayachting.com Tags : Blue Cruise , Yacht Charter , Greece , Turkey Industry : Tourism , Travel Location : marmaris - Mugla - Turkey Subject : Features Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Mirya Yachting International PRs Is It Safe to Travel to Turkey?

