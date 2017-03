The conference, scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2017, brings together a dynamic list of business entrepreneurs, authors, television and radio professionals that will provide the "5 Key Elements" for business success.

4th Annual VIP Fortune 500 Entrepreneurs & Entertainers Conference

-- The Harrisburg-based Motivational Entrepreneur, Co-Host at Fox Radio Harrisburg 1460AM and Founder/CEO of VIP Fortune 500 Events & Consulting,is presenting the. This action-oriented conference is specifically tailored to give entertainers, entrepreneurs and social influencers the knowledge needed to accelerate into their purpose, and embrace the confidence necessary to achieve profitability and sustainability in their businesses and careers. Hashtag for eventat https://www.eventbrite.com/e/j-nichole-jones-presents-the-4th-annual-vip-fortune-500-entrepreneurs-entertainers-conference-tickets-30204216625 (copy and paste in your browser)Sponsorship Opportunities, contact VIPFortune500@yahoo.com," said Jones.Jones and her world-class panelist will share their experience and expertise on a range of topics including entrepreneurship, increasing your client base, personal growth, career advancement, health and wellness and more.This year's Conference theme "VIP That's Me" will encourage attendees to own the vision placed within them and embrace the 5 Key Elements of SuccessJones, co-host at Fox Radio Harrisburg 1460AM and Founder/CEO of VIP Fortune 500 Events & VIP Fortune 500 Consulting Firm, will serve as the conference host and emcee. Hosting the Red Carpet is none other than CT Hailey. Motivational Coach and On-Air Host at 1460AM Echoes of Glory/iHeart Media. Special appearances from Motivational Entrepreneur and Spoken Word Artist,and, publisher ofAttendees will receive gift bags with an array of products from sponsors such as First National Bank, Fox Radio Harrisburg 1460AM/iHeart Media and more.There will also be live entertainment for guests to enjoy and networking opportunities with noted entrepreneurs, authors, actors and other entertainers.Leroy Allen, a native of Baltimore Maryland, is a celebrated author, certified public speaker, radio and talk show host and a collaborative, solution focused life coach. Leroy has a growing passion for Servant Leadership and he is recognized as a resourceful leader who is committed to offering strong personal and professional growth and development opportunities to everyone who he come in contact with.Leroy most recent accomplishment was the grand opening of the Life Enhancement Coaching Institute and the Life Enhancement Toastmasters Public Speaking and Leadership Club. Leroy's passion for economic development and empowering families has established him as a leader with a voice that has the ability to make and impact in the lives of people.Blossom Rogers is a native of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She spent most of her life trying to get on the right track. "", she said.As a young mother, wife, drug addict and lost woman, Rogers soon discovered that this was not the journey to her best life. After destructive choices lead her to hit rock bottom - which included abandoning her husband and children - she sought God and eventually achieved a miraculous turn around. Today she has dedicates her life to empowering young women and using her books to tell her story, so that people may learn from her mistakes. Blossom Rogers is the CEO and Founder ofShe is the Author of three books, entitled, "From Under A Bridge I and II, and "And They Laughed". She is also the host of her own Christian TV Show, "The Blossom Show" on YouTube and on WEPH TV 49 in Mississippi, every Saturday evening at 10:00 PM CST. Blossom now resides in Tulsaloosa, Alabama., Author of "" and Founder of Benefits Plus., Registered Nurse and health-oriented family and lifestyle brand entrepreneur with Advocate Solutions Group., Author of', Assistant Pastor at Holy Mountain International Ministries and co-founder ofThis event is powered by:Fox Radio Harrisburg 1460AM/iHeart MediaSingle Mothers on the GoAttorney Alphonso Arnold, Jr., Attorney at LawPA Women's ConferenceWHP580AM RadioVIP Fortune 500 Consulting FirmJ. Nichole Jones ( Juliet Nichole Jones), founder of VIP Fortune 500 Consulting Firm, is a certified human resource leader with a Master's degree in Business Administration. She is also an author, inspirational speaker, music artist, radio host and leadership expert, with over twenty years of professional business and music industry experience, Her company provides personal and business leadership coaching and empowers entrepreneurs and artists around the globe. For more information, contact VIPFortune500@yahoo.com. Learn more at https://www.vipfortune500consultingfirm.com/ As one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/