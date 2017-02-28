 
News By Tag
* Belleek
* China
* Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dundalk
  Co Louth
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Traditional Giftware by Belleek Classic

World Famous Belleek China From County Fermanagh In Ireland.
 
 
Belleek-Castle-Vase-7.7-inch
Belleek-Castle-Vase-7.7-inch
DUNDALK, Ireland - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- world wNarrow Water Gifts have added the World Famous Belleek China to their ever growing collection.

In 1857 on the banks of Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, the inimitable Belleek China was born, beginning an enduring legacy that continues to this day. When John Caldwell Bloomfield inherited his father's estate in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, he wanted a way to employ all the tenants who had been badly affected by the Irish famine. After finding out that this land was rich in minerals, suitable for the production of pottery, John started what was to become the renowned Belleek brand. It was initially just domestic products, then a lot of earthenware utility products were produced during the first and second world wars, since then Belleek has concentrated on producing fine quality high-end China.
To own a piece of Irish Belleek Pottery is to own a piece of rich craft heritage.Each piece of Belleek China is packed  for safe delivery to you world wide. Which is availadle for you online now at http://narrowwatergifts.com/index.php?main_page=index&...

End
Source:
Email:***@narrowwatergifts.com
Posted By:***@narrowwatergifts.com Email Verified
Tags:Belleek, China, Gifts
Industry:Family
Location:Dundalk - Co Louth - Ireland
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2017
narrowwatergifts.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share