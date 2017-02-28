News By Tag
Traditional Giftware by Belleek Classic
World Famous Belleek China From County Fermanagh In Ireland.
In 1857 on the banks of Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, the inimitable Belleek China was born, beginning an enduring legacy that continues to this day. When John Caldwell Bloomfield inherited his father's estate in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, he wanted a way to employ all the tenants who had been badly affected by the Irish famine. After finding out that this land was rich in minerals, suitable for the production of pottery, John started what was to become the renowned Belleek brand. It was initially just domestic products, then a lot of earthenware utility products were produced during the first and second world wars, since then Belleek has concentrated on producing fine quality high-end China.
To own a piece of Irish Belleek Pottery is to own a piece of rich craft heritage.Each piece of Belleek China is packed for safe delivery to you world wide. Which is availadle for you online now at http://narrowwatergifts.com/
