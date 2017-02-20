News By Tag
Heathrow Air Ambulance Service Provides Organ Transportation
Heathrow Air Ambulance Service has a team that specializes in transporting organ procurement teams and organs for transplant. They are made up of experienced professionals and drivers that have extensive EMS experience. The transports organ procurement teams use a fleet of specially equipped vehicles. The vehicles provide a comfortable and safe environment for the organ procurement teams.
If the organ procurement teams need to be transported by air as well as by ground, Heathrow Air Ambulance Service has a fleet of aircraft that is on stand-by to transport teams and organs anywhere in the world.
Heathrow Air Ambulance Service understands the complex transportation logistics for organ recovery missions. They provides safe and reliable air and ground transportation for organ procurement organizations (OPOs), transplant centers, and tissue banks. Heathrow Air Ambulance Service is the "One-Call" transportation solution for the organ transplant community.
More than 30 years of operations, Heathrow Air Ambulance Service is an accredited fixed-wing air ambulance provider with bases in London Heathrow. The company provides air medical transports for patients throughout the world utilizing a fleet of medically configured aircraft including, Learjets. Their 24-hour control centre can be reached by calling UK only 0800 707 6788 or if outside the UK by calling Int Tel: + 44 (0) 1753 654751. For more information visit http://www.heathrowairambulance.com/
Contact
Colin Walker-White
Manager of Operations
***@haa1.com
