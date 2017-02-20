News By Tag
See you at Dubai International Boat Show, Booth Ex-08
ASIS is pleased to announce its participation at the Dubai International Boat Show which runs until Saturday the 4th of March at the Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi.
The 10m Amphibious comes fully customized. It is Fitted with 4 Ullman suspension seats for extra comfort and loaded with accessories.
The Sealegs® amphibious system available on the ASIS 10m RIB consists of motorized, retractable and steerable wheels, powering the boat with off-water capabilities.
The entire system is marinised and stays completely out of the water while underway. This means there is no compromise to on-water performance.
This 10m Amphibious is going to a VVIP customer who was kind enough to let us display it.
Moreover, ASIS will be unveiling a new 8.5m line adding to their already very extensive range of RIB Boats. This line complements the 8m line already available. A bit taller in length, it is however much wider. It has the same beam as the 10m ASIB RIB Boat hull. This increases the living area in the boat and offers much wider space for different layouts. The 8.5m hull was crafted based on the amazing performance and unparalleled stability that the 10m hull demonstrates.
Also being showcased on the ASIS Boats stand at the Dubai International Boat Show this year is the ground-breaking ASIS Electric Jet Yacht Tender which was launched to great acclaim last year. The Electric Jet Yacht Tender is the safest, most economical and eco friendly yacht tender available worldwide.
As a manufacturer and supplier of military, government, security, coastguard and industry marine craft around the world, ASIS Boats are unparalleled in their speed, manoeuvrability, reliability, seaworthiness, safety and stability in the most adverse conditions, in all climates and at the highest speeds. One of the few manufacturers in the world to gain US Coastguard Sub-Chapter T approval, ASIS Boats has both European CE approval, as well as US-certification from NMMA, SOLAS and ABYC bodies.
To learn more about ASIS Boats and their extensive advanced marine solutions visit www.asisboats.com
All inquiries contact:
ASIS Boats
Jebel Ali Industrial II, Dubai , UAE
Email : info@asisboats.com
Web site: http://www.asisboats.com
Contact
Minnie Magtibay
+971 4 880 4441
***@asisboats.com
End
