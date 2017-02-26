News By Tag
2nd Singapore Scholar Cup Golf Challenge
Currently, there are about 30 Alumni representatives from Harvard University, Beijing University, University of Chicago, Tsinghua University, and National University of Singapore business administration faculty etc have confirmed their participation. And the committees has also specially invited 30 entrepreneur representatives from China to join this event.
The representative from Shanghai Maritime University was the champion of the 1st Scholar Cup Golf Challenge that been carried out on 19 May 2016. Will your team be the champion of this year?
Check out the details of this event below:-
Date: 11 April 2017
Venue: Orchid Country Club, Singapore
Registration Fee: $230 per person (include golfing fee, lunch, dinner, gift, prize)
Scoring Rules: 118 holes individual tournament. Team (minimum 4 people, maximum 8 people, join both team and individual tournaments simultaneously)
To register, please contact Dr. Tian Jing, Chief Secretary of Scholar Cup golf Challenge Committee at 0065-9029 5968, or email him at tianjing@pmail.ntu.edu.sg
Contact
Dr. Tian Jing,
Singapore Scholar Cup Golf Challenge Committee
65-9029 5968
tianjing@pmail.ntu.edu.sg
Page Updated Last on: Feb 26, 2017