2nd Singapore Scholar Cup Golf Challenge

30 Alumni representatives from Harvard University, Beijing University, University of Chicago, Tsinghua University, and National University of Singapore business administration faculty etc have confirmed their participation.
 
 
JURONG EAST, Singapore - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2nd Scholar Cup Golf Challenge will be held on 11 April 2017.the objective of this golf challenge is to create an exchange platform for the alumni of the international tertiary institution to expand their network and to develop their careers and businesses.

Currently, there are about 30 Alumni representatives from Harvard University, Beijing University, University of Chicago, Tsinghua University, and National University of Singapore business administration faculty etc have confirmed their participation. And the committees has also specially invited 30 entrepreneur representatives from China to join this event.

The representative from Shanghai Maritime University was the champion of the 1st Scholar Cup Golf Challenge that been carried out on 19 May 2016. Will your team be the champion of this year?

Check out the details of this event below:-

Date: 11 April 2017

Venue: Orchid Country Club, Singapore

Registration Fee: $230 per person (include golfing fee, lunch, dinner, gift, prize)

Scoring Rules: 118 holes individual tournament. Team (minimum 4 people, maximum 8 people, join both team and individual tournaments simultaneously) or representative (minimum 4 people, only join individual tournament) can participate. Team tournament will base on team golf scores for first 4 places to decide team ranking for the prize; individual tournament will base on an individual score to decide on the ranking.

To register, please contact Dr. Tian Jing, Chief Secretary of Scholar Cup golf Challenge Committee at 0065-9029 5968, or email him at tianjing@pmail.ntu.edu.sg

Contact
Dr. Tian Jing,
Singapore Scholar Cup Golf Challenge Committee
65-9029 5968
tianjing@pmail.ntu.edu.sg
Source:Singapore Scholar Cup Golf Challenge Committee
Page Updated Last on: Feb 26, 2017
