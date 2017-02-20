News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Is Ethics & Morals In Business A Thing Of The Past?
Deceptive tactics used by some online services to deceive and lie to consumers.
I've run into situations where unethical techniques are common place and blatantly honest about their practices. Sadly, some are trusted as sources of truth, Like some review sites (ComplaintsBoard.com or Complaintslist.com ask for $40,000 to remove negative listings) will bend quicker than a dollar bill and fold to whichever merchant pays them.
Taking advantage of the trust of internet shoppers thinking what they read is genuine whilst profiting from what is an intricate extortion scheme (like some internet mafia), cornering merchants because of their reputations & reviews online and then pressing them aggressively to pay.
All is cool and pretty except that recently a client shared with me a detail about these sites that should NOT be overlooked.
They're apparently aggregating reviews from PTC (Pay To Click) websites (one post from Complaintslist.com below). These website are used by people to get small (micro) tasks done and it's clear to see how they solicit fake reviews from people looking to earn a few cents by clicking around a website, writing fake reviews, generally these sites are considered HIGHLY DODGY and the traffic from which is sometimes used by hackers to DDOS (attack and cripple) websites.
These days I have the luxury of choosing who I work with and it's important to know, something I learned through the years, if it's unethical or if it's immoral, yeah, you may be able to make a few bucks taking advantage of naive innocent people but such things will NEVER last.
And anyway, like a wise man once told me, "everyone pays for their misdeeds. If it isn't classic justice, it is their own minds that make them pay".
- Anthony Clover (Research Analytiks LLC)
Contact
Anthony Clover
74 Mooseneck Drive Austin TX 78702
***@hotmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse