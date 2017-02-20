News By Tag
Roofing Maintenance – A Crucial Factor for maintaining a Roof over your Head
Homeowners are grateful for having a roof over their head. It's not simply a matter of practicality or aesthetics, but the roof of your home is something that keeps your family safe from the sun, snow, wind, lightning and rain.
If the roof of your home is showing signs of damage, do not wait for its condition to deteriorate. If you do not keep it in good shape, it will not do a good job in protecting your family from sweltering heat, torrential rain and heavy snowfall. It is a protector of your home and its habitants. Considering the role that the roof plays in your life, it is a crucial that you pay attention towards roofing maintenance.
Measures to keep the Roof Safe and Intact
Roofing maintenance is a crucial factor that you should not ignore. If you do not spend time on it today, you will not have a strong roof over your head tomorrow. Here are some of the simple things that you should consider for keeping the roof neat and clean:
· Remove Debris – Debris, accumulated on the surface of the roof, may cause mold and deteriorate its condition.
· Inspect the Surface – Make sure that it is solid. It should not show any signs of rot. If you want to avoid a rotting situation, remove the old caulk from the surface, scrub it clean and seal it with a good sealant.
· Secure Loose Shingles – With the help of roof cement, replace all worn and damaged shingles.
· Clean, Inspect and Secure Gutters – If there are holes in the gutter, replace it. Also, check the water flow because stagnant water can ruin the roof.
Hire Professionals to take care of Serious Roof Damage
Instead of considering it as a DIY job, you must get in touch with a reputable home renovation contractor. Ask your friends and relatives to recommend you a few roofing contractors or home renovation contractors Toronto ( https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca ) who repair roofs. You can search online for reputed roofing contractors of your area as well. Make sure that you a hire a licensed professional because a non-licensed one can be inexperienced and inept in handling the repair work. He can damage the roof and put your family members in the harm's way. So, stick to someone who knows what he is doing.
Inspection is a must!
A homeowner inspecting the roof is different than having a professional take a look at it! Your roofing contractor will inspect it thoroughly. He will be able to provide you with long-lasting solutions. Also, he will give you suggestions of keeping the roof intact. Once the inspection is done, you will be able to know the cost of the roofing maintenance work clearly.
Do you need to replace the Roof of your Home?
Has the roofing contractor suggested you to replace the roof of your home? If you are not sure, consult another contractor. It will help you to clear your doubts. Once you are sure about changing the roof, you must consider the following tips:
· Slate, tile and metal shingles are more expensive materials, but they are worthwhile because of the added protection that they offer.
· If you live in an area that receives heavy snowfall every year, you may consider using durable and light-weight standing seam metal roof. It will enable you to remove the snow easily.
· If you have set your heart on slate shingles or tile shingles, remember that they are gorgeous in appearance but they are heavy. And, your house frame may not be strong enough to support the extra weight of the shingles.
Keep an Open Eye
If you notice any problem with the roof of your home, do not wait until the last minute. Conduct regular inspection of the roof. Do not wait for the damage to become a big problem. Hire an expert roofing contractor to help you with roofing maintenance. Remember that the roof of your home is the ultimate protector of your family. So, it is crucial that you take good care of it.
