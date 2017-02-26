News By Tag
FC Anahuac Claims United Premier Soccer League Championship with Victory over Inter Arizona FC
Las Vegas-Based Club Wins UPSL 2016 Fall Season Final with 5-4 Shootout Result
The UPSL Nevada Division winner defeated Inter Arizona FC, 5-4 in a shootout, in the UPSL Championship Final on Saturday night at John D. Riggs Stadium on the campus of Mesa (Ariz.) Community College.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "FC Anahuac is a deserving champion as they have successfully navigated the gauntlet of the UPSL Playoffs and emerged victorious. Full credit goes to Owner Manuel Perez and Head Coach Eduardo Arredondo for fielding such a strong side. FC Anahuac survived despite playing with only 10 men in the second half, and they had the nerve to win the shootout. Hats off to Inter Arizona FC for playing a tremendous game. Congratulations to both teams on their great playoff performances, and we hope for more exciting soccer with the start of the upcoming UPSL 2017 Spring Season."
Locked in a 0-0 stalemate, FC Anahuac was forced to play with only 10 men after a red card in the 10th minute.
Neither team could find a breakthrough goal and the game went to a shootout to determine a winner.
Every FC Anahuac kick taker converted from the penalty spot, and goalkeeper Angel Alvarez made the only save of the shootout to preserve the club's first UPSL Championship.
FC Anahuac Owner and Head Coach Eduardo Arredondo said, "We played basically the whole match down a man, but we controlled the game. We had 70-percent possession and we had a few opportunities but we couldn't put it in. They had a couple opportunities they couldn't finish. It was a very high-level match and it's extremely important that we won. For all the hard work that was put in it means a lot – emotionally and mentally – and I feel like all of my players are champions. They like to win, so they're super happy and it means a lot because of the personality of the players we have. They like winning, and they do a lot to win and go out and play and travel. These guys do a lot to make it happen and they're super happy right now."
FC Anahuac finishes it season with a 13-1-1 overall record. The club won its final five consecutive games dating back to November.
About FC Anahuac
Football Club Anahuac is an American Soccer club based in Las Vegas, Nev., and a member of the United Premier Soccer League. FC Anahuac will compete in UPSL's Nevada Conference next season.
Established in 1966, FC Anahuac will participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Eduardo Arredondo
Direct: 702-461-5390
Email: bolmer.gc@gmail.com
Website: www.anahuacfc.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
Page Updated Last on: Feb 26, 2017