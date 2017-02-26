News By Tag
Al Jaber Building achieves 40 million man-hours LTI free
Al Jaber Building (AJB), continues with their success on the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, by achieving 40 million man-hours without LTI.
This significant milestone is one of the largest achievements on record. A special Appreciation Certificate was presented, on behalf of ADNOC, to Al Jaber Building, in recognition of completing 40 Million Man Hours without a Lost Time Injury.
AJB stewarded significant HSE awareness and worker involvement initiatives supported by recognition and rewards that has proven to be most successful.
Eng. Jihad Khaled, the AJB Executive Director congratulated all employees on this extraordinary safety achievement, calling it "a historical milestone surpassing our previous best achievement of 38 million man-hours without LTI."
'As with all Al Jaber Building projects, safety is our main priority and we have placed a large focus on our HSE team who have worked determinedly for this record to be achieved' he added.
AJB continue enhancing its safety procedures and policies at all levels to maintain its excellent HSE record as a regional pioneer in the Construction sector.
The significance of this milestone is that it comes at the time when Al Jaber Building was, and still, involved in some mega projects like the 'Jawaher Saadiyat Beach Villas' and the 'HIDD Al Saadiyat Villas Development', where major works requiring thousands of employees and adding more safety challenges.
Al Jaber Building remains committed to their endeavours to successfully complete the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4 without harm to people and to the environment and strive for world-class HSE performance.
The Phase IV contract consists of full execution and delivery of a further 40 residential buildings. The 40 six-storey residential buildings total 1,920 residential units, with accompanying mosques and car parks in addition. This phase of the project covers an area of 670,000 square meters with a total built up area of 521,000 square meters
- End –
Source: http://aljaber.com/
Fayez Ghazi
Marketing Manager
***@aje.ae
Page Updated Last on: Feb 26, 2017