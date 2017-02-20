News By Tag
Monterey Symphony March Concerts: March 17-19, 2017
Bruno Aprea will guest conduct the Monterey Symphony for the fourth program of the season, featuring works by Verdi, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, and Bernstein. The fiery overture from Giuseppe Verdi's La Forza del Destino – or 'the force of destiny' – forcibly sets the tone for this musically broad and brilliant concert.
Tchaikovsky's fantasy overture Romeo and Juliet and two movements from the dramatic symphony Romeo and Juliet by French composer Hector Berlioz, one of the greatest orchestrators of all time, highlight this performance of powerful and passionate themes. Symphonic from the ever-popular West Side Story by American composer Leonard Bernstein will conclude this concert that you will want to attend!
Friday at 7:30pm: Sherwood Hall, Salinas
940 N. Main St., Salinas, CA 93906
Phone: 831-758-7351
Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm: Sunset Center, Carmel
San Carlos Avenue at Ninth, Carmel, CA 93921
Phone: 831-620-2040
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 831-646-8511. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office on the day of performance. Please note the box office opens 90 minutes prior to each performance.
http://www.montereysymphony.org/
