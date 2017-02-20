 
Industry News





Monterey Symphony March Concerts: March 17-19, 2017

 
 
Listed Under

SALINAS, Calif. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Monterey Symphony, under the direction of Guest Conductor Bruno Aprea (b. 1941), presents the fourth concert of the 71st Season "Shakespeare in Music." This exhilarating and romantically themed program features works by Verdi, Berlioz, Bernstein, as well as Tchaikovsky's romantic Romeo and Juliet overture. Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story will end the concert. Aprea was the Artistic and Music Director of the Palm Beach Opera from 2005-2012 and currently resides in Italy.

Bruno Aprea will guest conduct the Monterey Symphony for the fourth program of the season, featuring works by Verdi, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, and Bernstein. The fiery overture from Giuseppe Verdi's La Forza del Destino – or 'the force of destiny' – forcibly sets the tone for this musically broad and brilliant concert.

Tchaikovsky's fantasy overture Romeo and Juliet and two movements from the dramatic symphony Romeo and Juliet by French composer Hector Berlioz, one of the greatest orchestrators of all time, highlight this performance of powerful and passionate themes. Symphonic from the ever-popular West Side Story by American composer Leonard Bernstein will conclude this concert that you will want to attend!

Friday at 7:30pm: Sherwood Hall, Salinas

940 N. Main St., Salinas, CA 93906

Phone: 831-758-7351

Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm: Sunset Center, Carmel

San Carlos Avenue at Ninth, Carmel, CA 93921

Phone: 831-620-2040

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 831-646-8511. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office on the day of performance. Please note the box office opens 90 minutes prior to each performance.

http://www.montereysymphony.org/
Source:Monterey Symphony
Email:***@chatterboxpublicrelations.com Email Verified
