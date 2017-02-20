Monterey Symphony March Concerts: March 17-19, 2017

End

-- The Monterey Symphony, under the direction of Guest Conductor Bruno Aprea (b. 1941), presents the fourth concert of the 71Season "Shakespeare in Music." This exhilarating and romantically themed program features works by Verdi, Berlioz, Bernstein, as well as Tchaikovsky's romanticoverture. Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances fromwill end the concert. Aprea was the Artistic and Music Director of the Palm Beach Opera from 2005-2012 and currently resides in Italy.Bruno Aprea will guest conduct the Monterey Symphony for the fourth program of the season, featuring works by Verdi, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, and Bernstein. The fiery overture from Giuseppe Verdi's La Forza del Destino – or 'the force of destiny' – forcibly sets the tone for this musically broad and brilliant concert.Tchaikovsky's fantasy overture Romeo and Juliet and two movements from the dramatic symphony Romeo and Juliet by French composer Hector Berlioz, one of the greatest orchestrators of all time, highlight this performance of powerful and passionate themes. Symphonic from the ever-popular West Side Story by American composer Leonard Bernstein will conclude this concert that you will want to attend!940 N. Main St., Salinas, CA 93906Phone: 831-758-7351San Carlos Avenue at Ninth, Carmel, CA 93921Phone: 831-620-2040Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 831-646-8511. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office on the day of performance. Please note the box office opens 90 minutes prior to each performance.