All J.A. Jance Books in Best Reading Order
J.P. Beaumont, Joanna Brady, Ali Reynolds, Walker Family Checklist With Story Summaries - New and Updated
J.A. Jance is one of the most popular writers of our time and her characters; J.P. Beaumont, Ali Reynolds, Joanna Brady, and the Walker Family have taken on lives of their own.
If you are a J.A. Jance fan and have already read some of the novels, you'll appreciate the clarity this small book offers. It is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy each of J.A. Jance's series to it's fullest.
The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.
Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the books and stories in each series. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any J.A. Jance fan.
This reading guide was written for the J.A. Jance fan and was published by Old Town Publishing.
Purchasers of the book are entitled to receive free copies each time the material updated.
Other books in the Best Reading Order Series Are:
Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch Series
Michael Connelly - All Books and Series Characters
Louise Penny's Chief Inspector Gamache Series
Vince Flynn's Mitch Rapp
James Patterson's Alex Cross Series
David Baldacci - All Books and Series Characters
Lee Child - Jack Reacher Series
