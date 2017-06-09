News By Tag
Fusion Art hosts Opening Reception for Alicia Savio's "Dancing on Air" March 1, 2017 6-9pm
Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of "Dancing on Air" by Fusion Artist, Alicia Savio. Alicia's featured show runs through March 31st with an opening reception on March 1st from 6-9 p.m.
Alicia is a Los Angeles based Contemporary Latin American artist born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She won her first award for drawing at the young age of seven by entering a contest for the Continental Drawing School via correspondence. She then went on to participate in the Buenos Aires Botanical Gardens Plein Air competition, at the age of 14, and forgot her brushes! In a panic, she improvised and painted with her fingers, taking the First Place Award. Throughout her lifelong career in the arts, Alicia's work has been exhibited in Argentina, Canada and the United States.
Alicia's work primarily focuses on depicting forms in movement through vibrant colors. A professional dancer herself, her dance career took her to the stages of the most renowned theatres of Argentina: El Nacional, Maipo, Astros, San Martin, and Cervantes. She toured throughout Latin America with the cast of "Tango Argentino" before traveling to the California where she fell in love with the scenery and warm climate.
Alicia's work has been exhibited in universities, museums, privately owned galleries and feature films. She also created the artwork for the Los Angeles Tango Festival held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood and the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Recreation's poster for "Tango Magic!" at the Hollywood Bowl.
Most recently, Alicia's artistic focus has been on creating bronze dance sculptures. The delicately designed sculptures exquisitely portray both her experience and knowledge of the beautiful female form in motion. Her featured exhibition at Fusion Art, "Dancing on Air" includes both her bronze dance sculptures and her newest series of dance paintings.
Located at 4116 E. Matthew Drive, in Palm Springs' historic Backstreet Art District, Fusion Art is one of an assortment of artist-owned galleries and working studios that feature diverse collections of original, contemporary art and photography by locally, nationally & internationally recognized artists. The Backstreet Art District is located just off Hwy 111 (behind the Mercedes Dealership and the Estate Sale).
Founded by Chris and Valerie Hoffman, the gallery was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. Fusion Art promotes and connects emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art experiences, art related education, engage in dialogue with artists, and purchase fine works of art.
Please join us for Alicia's opening reception on March 1st between 6-9pm. She will be in attendance to meet and discuss her art with all. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and by appointment. For additional information please contact Valerie Hoffman at 760-832-7031. (http://www.fusionartps.com)
