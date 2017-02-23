News By Tag
Port Chicago 50 : The Stage Play
A Broadway N' Black Theater Series Production. Dare to remember... A time in history: The Story of Freddie Meeks & Port Chicago!
Port Chicago 50 is a story of love for Country, the American Dream and a quest for Equality and Fairness. Unbelievable. Emotional. Dramatic & Thought – Provoking! Port Chicago is a must see for everyone! Not only will it be a weekend of historical enlightenment but also a special time of entertainment. The powerful story is co-written by David Shackelford and Dennis Rowe, and directed by Dennis Rowe.
The dynamic cast breathes life into a real life story from 1944. The show features a powerful group of performers lead by NAACP Theater Image Award Winner Hal Williams of TV's 227 fame, Oren Williams, Harry Fowler, David Shackelford, Anika McFall, Darrell Philip, Howard Lockie, Matt Jennings, Brandon Raines and Ashli Burrows.
The show just performed in Pittsburg, CA, where the city granted the production a Proclamation honoring the show and establishing a Port Chicago 50 Weekend.
For event details please visit http://blackrepertorygroup.com/
The performances are at the Black Repertory Theater, 3201 Adeline Street, Berkeley, CA. 94703.
Show dates are: Friday, March 17, 2017 @ 8:00 PM; Saturday, March 18, 2017 @ 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM; and Sunday, March 19, 2017 @ 4:00 PM.
Ticket prices range from $25 - $35. http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
To be true to the story "Port Chicago 50" uses some strong language. Parental guidance is recommended.
For More Information Contact:
Dennis Rowe Entertainment at (866) 514-7250 or visit http://www.portchicago50play.com/
Cast List and Biographies at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
About the Producer:
Broadway N' Black Theater Series – is a season of African American themed "Broadway" style shows. The season is designed to uplift people and encourage thought through art. The current season includes: Port Chicago 50, Philly, Shades, Don't Mess With God...He'll Wash Your Feet and Love In All The Wrong Faces. Contact Dennis Rowe Entertainment for details at (866) 514-7250.
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
866-514-7250
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
