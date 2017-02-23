 
Industry News





Port Chicago 50 : The Stage Play

A Broadway N' Black Theater Series Production. Dare to remember... A time in history: The Story of Freddie Meeks & Port Chicago!
 
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- It's July 17th in Port Chicago, California, a cool summer Friday night at a munitions naval 30 miles north of San Francisco. The year is 1944 and World War 2 is in full swing. Segregation in the United States is prevalent and African American soldiers are being pushed by their commanders to load tons of dangerous missiles and explosives onto two large munition ships. Not one of these men has been properly trained to handle munitions, yet they are given orders and expected to load huge amounts of the highly dangerous cargo as quickly as possible. At approximately 10:17pm, something went terribly wrong. Explosion after explosion! So fierce, it shook the ground with the force of an earth quake. Knocking out windows and shaking building as far east as Boulder City, Nevada. What happened next is even more mind-boggling than the explosion itself. Reading the newspaper reports, you are now treading in waters filled with chaos, anger, blame, finger pointing, and more importantly guilt. None of these officers in the higher ranks were willing to take the responsibility for this tragedy. What happened that cool summer night? How did it happen? Why? Meet the Seamen before, during and after that fated night. The dramatic story is told through the eyes of one of the survivors, Freddie Meeks. Come and witness this powerful presentation of "Port Chicago 50". I dare you!

Port Chicago 50 is a story of love for Country, the American Dream and a quest for Equality and Fairness. Unbelievable. Emotional. Dramatic & Thought – Provoking! Port Chicago is a must see for everyone! Not only will it be a weekend of historical enlightenment but also a special time of entertainment. The powerful story is co-written by David Shackelford and Dennis Rowe, and directed by Dennis Rowe.

The dynamic cast breathes life into a real life story from 1944. The show features a powerful group of performers lead by NAACP Theater Image Award Winner Hal Williams of TV's 227 fame, Oren Williams, Harry Fowler, David Shackelford, Anika McFall, Darrell Philip, Howard Lockie, Matt Jennings, Brandon Raines and Ashli Burrows.

The show just performed in Pittsburg, CA, where the city granted the production a Proclamation honoring the show and establishing a Port Chicago 50 Weekend.

For event details please visit http://blackrepertorygroup.com/

The performances are at the Black Repertory Theater, 3201 Adeline Street, Berkeley, CA. 94703.

Show dates are: Friday, March 17, 2017 @ 8:00 PM; Saturday, March 18, 2017 @ 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM; and Sunday, March 19, 2017 @ 4:00 PM.

Ticket prices range from $25 - $35. http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/portchicago50.html

To be true to the story "Port Chicago 50" uses some strong language. Parental guidance is recommended.

For More Information Contact:

Dennis Rowe Entertainment at (866) 514-7250 or visit http://www.portchicago50play.com/

Cast List and Biographies at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/portchicago50.html

About the Producer:

Broadway N' Black Theater Series – is a season of African American themed "Broadway" style shows. The season is designed to uplift people and encourage thought through art. The current season includes: Port Chicago 50, Philly, Shades, Don't Mess With God...He'll Wash Your Feet and Love In All The Wrong Faces. Contact Dennis Rowe Entertainment for details at (866) 514-7250.

About Black Repertory Group, Inc.

Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.

For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...

To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.

Contact
866-514-7250
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
End
Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Email:***@blackrepertorygroup.com Email Verified
