Business Soulwork Launches Content Marketing In Plain English Free Webinar Series Part 2
A free webinar to show coaches, consultants, solopreneurs and small businesses how to amplify their voice, define their writing style and convert their audience to clients or customers.
"I'm very excited to share content marketing, copywriting and blogging for business best practices with coaches, consultants, solopreneurs and small business owners who want to make the most out of inbound marketing and content marketing," said Ling Wong. "In the first installment, 'Amplify Your Voice Define Your Style & Make Your Audience Dig Your Stuff,' we'll review the 6 elements to a powerful writing style, then map those 6 elements to 4 essential components of content marketing. We'll also cover the 'Energetics' of copywriting."
Founded in 2011, Business Soulwork by Ling Wong has helped many businesses and consumers with Content Experience Design and Copywriting Services. The company's mission statement is "to help the Maverick Entrepreneurs distil ALL their big ideas into ONE cohesive Message, nail the WORDS that sell and design a Plan to cut the busywork and do what matters". To learn more about Business Soulwork by Ling Wong, visit http://business-
