Worldwide Medical Directory Launches To Help People Who Want B12 Shots Nearby
The website is an easy way for people to search for providers of B12 shots in their area. The soon-to-come directory will allow people to find the best B12 clinics near them in cities from Portland to Miami and everywhere in between.
B12 Shots Near Me is founded digital nomads Lauren Proctor and Hutton Reede. "The first time I got a B12 shot I left the doctor's office and the first question I asked was, 'Does everyone always feel this good?'" says Lauren.
Both Lauren and Hutton have been B12 deficient as long as they can remember, and getting regular B12 shots became an integral part of their performance both athletically and career-wise. The only issue is that when they traveled to new cities for work or speaking opportunities, they couldn't always find a reputable place to get B12 shots when they needed them. There was also the issue of insurance. Every time their insurance provider changed or doctors moved, finding a new place to get B12 became a challenge.
"I would go to a place like San Diego or Chicago and try to ask where I could get a quick B12 shot but finding a place to get it done was harder than you would imagine," says Hutton.
The founders continued to get B12 shots where they live in New York City, but when they traveled to cities across the United States and worldwide they were baffled. Now, with B12 Shots Near Me, digital nomads, frequent travelers or just people who need a new healthcare provider can find a place to get safe, injectable B12 right away. B12 Shots Near Me isn't just a directory, it's a place where only the best providers make the cut and subpar providers get left behind.
Each B12 provider listing is fully vetted and users will be able to leave feedback on locations as well. To add yourself as a provider of B12 shots or tell us about your favorite place to get B12 shots, visit the new www.b12shotsnearme.com
