Austin S. Camacho presenting at Black Writers Guild of Maryland Monthly Meeting
March 4th meeting topic will be Successful Submission for Publication
He will be covering these topics:
-The reason only a very small percentage of books submitted to publishers actually get published
-How to prepare your manuscript
-How to write a powerful submission letter
-How to decide where to submit your book for maximum success
Austin S. Camacho is the author of six novels about Washington Dc-based private eye Hannibal Jones, five in the Stark and O'Brien international adventure-thriller series, and the detective novel, Beyond Blue. His short stories have been featured in several anthologies including Dying in a Winter Wonderland – an Independent Mystery Booksellers Association Top Ten Bestseller for 2008 - and he is featured in the Edgar nominated African American Mystery Writers: A Historical and Thematic Study by Frankie Y. Bailey.
Camacho is also editorial director for Intrigue Publishing, a Maryland small press, and works with their authors to improve their manuscripts. And Camacho is deeply involved with the writing community. He is a past president of the Maryland Writers Association, past Vice President of the Virginia Writers Club, and is an active member of Mystery Writers of America, International Thriller Writers and Sisters in Crime.
The meeting will take place at 4330 Edmondson Ave, Baltimore, ND 21229 from 1PM to 3PM\
The donation for non-members is $5.00 and can be made via the BWG website (www.blackwritersguild.org (https://l.facebook.com/
For review copies, book signings, interviews or author events for Intrigue Publishing LLC please contact Susan McBride at info@intriguepublishing.com
Media Contact
Intrigue Publishing LLC
Susan McBride
info@intriguepublishing.com
