Help On The Way For The Music Community...Legally Speaking
The Working in the Music Industry Podcast is set to debut a new segment entitled "Legally Speaking."
This segment, offered the first Monday of every month, will provide the music community with a rare and golden opportunity to get insights into legal and business situations that they are facing, or will likely face, during the course of their careers.
The segment will span the length of the two hour podcast and will feature a new attorney each month. The success of Legally Speaking will be based upon the interactivity generated from calllers.
"This is a platform for the people - music people," says Gian. "It's purpose is twofold: To provide education and build relationships. Most participants of the music community don't seek legal assistance until they need it, and when they do, they often don't know who to turn to. Legally Speaking will remedy that by facilitating introductions to qualified and cool attorneys who are business advisors and problem solvers. Additionally, it will humanize attorneys, reveal their personalities, and expose their motivations for working in the music industry."
Legally Speaking Entertainment Attorney Profile: Mark Pearson, ARC Law Group
Mark Pearson is a principal attorney at ARC Law Group, a boutique law firm focused on counseling creative, talented and entrepreneurial clients. He has negotiated complex licensing agreements, worked with clients to protect and exploit their intellectual property and publicity rights and created and funded business entities.
Callers can listen to the show AND interact with Mark via phone by calling (646) 564-9512 from 7 - 9 p.m. PST and **pressing 1 to enter the caller's queue.**
The show can be listened to strictly online by logging onto:
Media Contact
Gian Fiero
