Help On The Way For The Music Community...Legally Speaking

The Working in the Music Industry Podcast is set to debut a new segment entitled "Legally Speaking."

Mark Pearson, ARC Law Group

Gian Fiero

***@yahoo.com Gian Fiero

--is set to debut a new segment entitledwhich will feature entertainment attorney Mark Pearson of ARC Law Group in the first episode on March 6, 2017.This segment, offered the first Monday of every month, will provide the music community with a rare and golden opportunity to get insights into legal and business situations that they are facing, or will likely face, during the course of their careers."This is unprecedented,"says Gian Fiero, creator and host of theThe show's new segment -is not an orginal name. In fact, there are copious shows and programs with that title; however, none of them speak to the legal and business nature of working in the music industry. In that respect, this segment is both unique and necessary."The segment will span the length of the two hour podcast and will feature a new attorney each month. The success ofwill be based upon the interactivity generated from calllers."This is a platform for the people - music people," says Gian. "It's purpose is twofold: To provide education and build relationships. Most participants of the music community don't seek legal assistance until they need it, and when they do, they often don't know who to turn to.will remedy that by facilitating introductions to qualified and cool attorneys who are business advisors and problem solvers. Additionally, it will humanize attorneys, reveal their personalities, and expose their motivations for working in the music industry."Mark Pearson is a principal attorney at ARC Law Group, a boutique law firm focused on counseling creative, talented and entrepreneurial clients. He has negotiated complex licensing agreements, worked with clients to protect and exploit their intellectual property and publicity rights and created and funded business entities.Visit Mark at https://www.facebook.com/ ARCLawGroup/ Callers can listen to the show AND interact with Mark via phone byThe show can be listened to strictly online by logging onto: