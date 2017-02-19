Ocean View Travel Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Ocean View Travel has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in Travel Specialists. Ocean View Travel, Wedding Wire - Travel for Norfolk, VA and surrounding areas NORFOLK, Va. - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The esteemed WeddingWire Rated™ program recognizes wedding professionals who have received positive newlywed reviews about their business on WeddingWire. The program recognizes businesses across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, and requires a minimum of three wedding reviews and an average rating of 3.5 stars or higher.



Within the WeddingWire Rated™ program, there are seven different levels that wedding professionals can reach based on the number of wedding reviews they receive (3, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500). The WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge is awarded when a business receives three or more quality reviews.



As a member of WeddingWire, the world's largest wedding review site with over one million reviews, Ocean View Travel's achievement of Rated™ is an impressive milestone and an indication of the positive experiences expressed by their past clients. As a recipient of the Blue badge,



"With the growing importance of online reviews, WeddingWire is pleased to celebrate the successes of the wedding professionals who have received positive reviews on WeddingWire," said Sonny Ganguly, CMO, WeddingWire. "We are honored to recognize Ocean View Travel for their impressive work within the wedding industry."



"Ocean View Travel is thrilled to have achieved the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for Travel Specialists in Norfolk, VA. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire; it means so much to us and our business to have received the positive feedback that helped us earn this badge. We are dedicated to providing excellent service to our clients and look forward to increasing to the next Rated™ level in the near future."



For more information about Ocean View Travel, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront at



To learn more about the WeddingWire Rated™ program, please visit http://wed.li/ ratedinfo



About WeddingWire, Inc.



WeddingWire® , the nation's leading marketplace serving the $70 billion wedding industry, is the only online wedding planning resource designed to empower both engaged couples and wedding professionals.



Contact

Gina Davis

gdavis@dreamvacations.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622497/1 Gina Davis End -- The esteemed WeddingWire Rated™ program recognizes wedding professionals who have received positive newlywed reviews about their business on WeddingWire. The program recognizes businesses across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, and requires a minimum of three wedding reviews and an average rating of 3.5 stars or higher.Within the WeddingWire Rated™ program, there are seven different levels that wedding professionals can reach based on the number of wedding reviews they receive (3, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500). The WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge is awarded when a business receives three or more quality reviews.As a member of WeddingWire, the world's largest wedding review site with over one million reviews, Ocean View Travel's achievement of Rated™ is an impressive milestone and an indication of the positive experiences expressed by their past clients. As a recipient of the Blue badge, Ocean View Travel is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of over 200,000 wedding professionals throughout the United States and Canada."With the growing importance of online reviews, WeddingWire is pleased to celebrate the successes of the wedding professionals who have received positive reviews on WeddingWire,"said Sonny Ganguly, CMO, WeddingWire. "We are honored to recognize Ocean View Travel for their impressive work within the wedding industry.""Ocean View Travel is thrilled to have achieved the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for Travel Specialists in Norfolk, VA. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire;it means so much to us and our business to have received the positive feedback that helped us earn this badge. We are dedicated to providing excellent service to our clients and look forward to increasing to the next Rated™ level in the near future."For more information about Ocean View Travel, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront at www.weddingwire.com/ ovtravel To learn more about the WeddingWire Rated™ program, please visit http://wed.li/ratedinfoAbout WeddingWire, Inc.WeddingWire®, the nation's leading marketplace serving the $70 billion wedding industry, is the only online wedding planning resource designed to empower both engaged couples and wedding professionals. Source : Ocean View Travel Email : ***@dreamvacations.com Tags : Destination Wedding , Honeymoon , Travel Specialist Industry : Travel Location : Norfolk - Virginia - United States Subject : Awards Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

