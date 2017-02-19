Country(s)
Ocean View Travel Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge
WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Ocean View Travel has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in Travel Specialists.
Within the WeddingWire Rated™ program, there are seven different levels that wedding professionals can reach based on the number of wedding reviews they receive (3, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500). The WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge is awarded when a business receives three or more quality reviews.
As a member of WeddingWire, the world's largest wedding review site with over one million reviews, Ocean View Travel's achievement of Rated™ is an impressive milestone and an indication of the positive experiences expressed by their past clients. As a recipient of the Blue badge, Ocean View Travel is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of over 200,000 wedding professionals throughout the United States and Canada.
"With the growing importance of online reviews, WeddingWire is pleased to celebrate the successes of the wedding professionals who have received positive reviews on WeddingWire,"
"Ocean View Travel is thrilled to have achieved the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for Travel Specialists in Norfolk, VA. We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire;
For more information about Ocean View Travel, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront at www.weddingwire.com/
To learn more about the WeddingWire Rated™ program, please visit http://wed.li/
