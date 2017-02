Cedar Lake Cellars to Host Seventh Annual Spring Fling

St. Louis winery to feature three live bands and fireworks display

Cedar Lake Cellars' Spring Fling 2017

Contact

Rochelle Brandvein

***@brandveinpr.com Rochelle Brandvein

End

-- Cedar Lake Cellars, a year-round winery and event venue, will hold its seventh annual Spring Fling on Sat., April 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for those 21 years of age and older. General admission is $10 per person with an all-inclusive VIP admission for $75 per person. Cedar Lake Cellars is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo.Musical entertainment includes Retro Boogie from noon to 3 p.m., Fun Times Three from 3 to 7 p.m., and Paint the Earth from 7 to 10 p.m. A fireworks display will take place at 7:45 p.m.The VIP event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. includes unlimited food, wine and beer. Featured menu items include a raw bar with oysters and shrimp; a smoke house station with a whole roasted hog plus carved brisket, smoked chicken and sausages; a forest mushroom bisque; fruit, sausage and cheese trays, and; an extensive dessert bar including carrot cake, cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, and a cupcake bar. All VIP patrons will have access to the Big Red Barn beginning at 4 p.m.Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 15 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.VIP reservations are $75 in advance and $90 at the door. VIP tickets, which include the $10 Spring Fling entry fee, are recommended since space is limited. To make reservations, visit www.cedarlakecellars.com ( http://www.cedarlakecellars.com/ springfling ). For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit www.cedarlakecellars.com