Cedar Lake Cellars to Host Seventh Annual Spring Fling
St. Louis winery to feature three live bands and fireworks display
Musical entertainment includes Retro Boogie from noon to 3 p.m., Fun Times Three from 3 to 7 p.m., and Paint the Earth from 7 to 10 p.m. A fireworks display will take place at 7:45 p.m.
The VIP event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. includes unlimited food, wine and beer. Featured menu items include a raw bar with oysters and shrimp; a smoke house station with a whole roasted hog plus carved brisket, smoked chicken and sausages; a forest mushroom bisque; fruit, sausage and cheese trays, and; an extensive dessert bar including carrot cake, cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, and a cupcake bar. All VIP patrons will have access to the Big Red Barn beginning at 4 p.m.
Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 15 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.
VIP reservations are $75 in advance and $90 at the door. VIP tickets, which include the $10 Spring Fling entry fee, are recommended since space is limited. To make reservations, visit www.cedarlakecellars.com (http://www.cedarlakecellars.com/
