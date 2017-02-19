News By Tag
CuddlyNest Celebrates The Release of Their Revolutionary Short-Term Accommodation Website
Customized CuddlyNest Company Releases Innovative Short-term Accommodations Website
Of the company's recent website release, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We are aiming at giving hosts, homeowners, and property managers more freedom and choices to deal with when listing their properties and have them more found and rented. Hosts can list as many properties as they wish for free, they can set their own booking fees to zero, and they can transact and get their payments offsite. There is no home sharing company that offers all these features under one platform other than CuddlyNest. Guests will find more affordable and luxurious options to rent, they can also find instant booking and business properties under one roof, CuddlyNest."
CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market. It is also looking forward to providing more features to its users in the future in order to further democratize the home sharing and vacation rental market.
About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/
