 
News By Tag
* Vacation Rental, Tourism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

CuddlyNest Celebrates The Release of Their Revolutionary Short-Term Accommodation Website

Customized CuddlyNest Company Releases Innovative Short-term Accommodations Website
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Vacation Rental, Tourism

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Products

CHICAGO - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CuddlyNest, a custom short-term accommodations website, announced the release of its website which offers many home sharing revolutionary features to its users. Hosts, property managers, and homeowners enjoy listing an unlimited number of properties for free. It also offers flat booking fees set by hosts for all bookings. Payments of bookings may be completed onsite or offsite and transacting with guests is easy and convenient. Guests will find instant booking listings, business-friendly properties, luxurious, and affordable listings in one place. The idea of the company is to create a revolution in the home sharing market and give the users more options and control over the booking process.

Of the company's recent website release, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We are aiming at giving hosts, homeowners, and property managers more freedom and choices to deal with when listing their properties and have them more found and rented. Hosts can list as many properties as they wish for free, they can set their own booking fees to zero, and they can transact and get their payments offsite. There is no home sharing company that offers all these features under one platform other than CuddlyNest. Guests will find more affordable and luxurious options to rent, they can also find instant booking and business properties under one roof, CuddlyNest."

CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market. It is also looking forward to providing more features to its users in the future in order to further democratize the home sharing and vacation rental market.

About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time.

Contact
CuddlyNest
***@skiphotel.com
End
Source:
Email:***@skiphotel.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share