CuddlyNest Celebrates The Release of Their Revolutionary Short-Term Accommodation Website

Customized CuddlyNest Company Releases Innovative Short-term Accommodations Website

-- Today, CuddlyNest, a custom short-term accommodations website, announced the release of its website which offers many home sharing revolutionary features to its users. Hosts, property managers, and homeowners enjoy listing an unlimited number of properties for free. It also offers flat booking fees set by hosts for all bookings. Payments of bookings may be completed onsite or offsite and transacting with guests is easy and convenient. Guests will find instant booking listings, business-friendly properties, luxurious, and affordable listings in one place. The idea of the company is to create a revolution in the home sharing market and give the users more options and control over the booking process.Of the company's recent website release, CuddlyNest Founder Haitham Saead said, "We are aiming at giving hosts, homeowners, and property managers more freedom and choices to deal with when listing their properties and have them more found and rented. Hosts can list as many properties as they wish for free, they can set their own booking fees to zero, and they can transact and get their payments offsite. There is no home sharing company that offers all these features under one platform other than CuddlyNest. Guests will find more affordable and luxurious options to rent, they can also find instant booking and business properties under one roof, CuddlyNest."CuddlyNest aims at filling a gap in the home sharing and vacation rental market. It is also looking forward to providing more features to its users in the future in order to further democratize the home sharing and vacation rental market.About CuddlyNest: https://www.cuddlynest.com/ is a Chicago-based company offering vacation rental listings in the most popular touristic destinations in the world. It is growing dramatically, and it has established a rapid increase in the number of listings and social media influence in a very short time.