Ad hoc Research Associates receives 8(a) certification from SBA
"Receiving the certification for 8(a) business development program gives our company an excellent opportunity to continue to develop our business, as well as strengthen our teaming relationships,"
Ad hoc Research Associates provides capabilities across many core competencies including Cyber Analytics, Cyber Ranges, Modeling & Simulation, Test & Evaluation, and Systems Integrations solutions and services that link the broad area of C4ISR domain. Our company has had steady growth since its establishment in 2013. We have also maintained and developed great relationships with prime partners and government customers.
If your team is interested in teaming with us for pursuing opportunities and taking advantage of 8(a) business development or SDVOSB programs, then please feel free to reach out to
Contact
Ad hoc Research Associates
Pritesh Patel
***@ad-hocresearch.com
