Ad hoc Research Associates receives 8(a) certification from SBA Ad hoc Research Associates Capabilities ABERDEEN, Md. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Ad hoc Research Associates, LLC is proud to announce that it has received 8(a) certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA). Entrance into the SBA's 8(a) business development program was granted based on showing potential for success and other few rigorous criteria's set forth to ensure that it met the standards for entering this coveted program. Additionally, Ad hoc Research Associates is also a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).



"Receiving the certification for 8(a) business development program gives our company an excellent opportunity to continue to develop our business, as well as strengthen our teaming relationships," said Pritesh Patel, Founder, and Managing Member. "8(a) certification will allow us to go after contracts worth up to $4 million in goods and services or $6.5 million worth of manufacturing, according to SBA guidelines. The government agencies can also award multiple task orders. 8(a) sole-source contracts can be awarded to 8(a) businesses without offering it up to any competition and competitors can't protest after they have been awarded. It also enables us to bid on 8(a) set-aside opportunities."



Ad hoc Research Associates provides capabilities across many core competencies including Cyber Analytics, Cyber Ranges, Modeling & Simulation, Test & Evaluation, and Systems Integrations solutions and services that link the broad area of C4ISR domain. Our company has had steady growth since its establishment in 2013. We have also maintained and developed great relationships with prime partners and government customers.



If your team is interested in teaming with us for pursuing opportunities and taking advantage of 8(a) business development or SDVOSB programs, then please feel free to reach out to



Contact

Ad hoc Research Associates

Pritesh Patel

***@ad-hocresearch.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622489/1 Ad hoc Research AssociatesPritesh Patel End -- Ad hoc Research Associates, LLC is proud to announce that it has received 8(a) certification from the Small Business Administration (SBA). Entrance into the SBA's 8(a) business development program was granted based on showing potential for success and other few rigorous criteria's set forth to ensure that it met the standards for entering this coveted program. Additionally, Ad hoc Research Associates is also a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)."Receiving the certification for 8(a) business development program gives our company an excellent opportunity to continue to develop our business, as well as strengthen our teaming relationships,"said Pritesh Patel, Founder, and Managing Member. "8(a) certification will allow us to go after contracts worth up to $4 million in goods and services or $6.5 million worth of manufacturing, according to SBA guidelines. The government agencies can also award multiple task orders. 8(a) sole-source contracts can be awarded to 8(a) businesses without offering it up to any competition and competitors can't protest after they have been awarded. It also enables us to bid on 8(a) set-aside opportunities."Ad hoc Research Associates provides capabilities across many core competencies including Cyber Analytics, Cyber Ranges, Modeling & Simulation, Test & Evaluation, and Systems Integrations solutions and services that link the broad area of C4ISR domain. Our company has had steady growth since its establishment in 2013. We have also maintained and developed great relationships with prime partners and government customers.If your team is interested in teaming with us for pursuing opportunities and taking advantage of 8(a) business development or SDVOSB programs, then please feel free to reach out to http://www.ad- hocresearch.com/ contact/ Source : Ad hoc Research Associates Email : ***@ad-hocresearch.com Posted By : ***@ad-hocresearch.com Tags : 8a Business , Cyber Analytics , Cyber Range , Modeling & Simulation , Sdvosb Industry : Aerospace , Business , Defense , Engineering , Government Location : Aberdeen - Maryland - United States Subject : Awards Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

