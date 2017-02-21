News By Tag
Vesta Property Services Receives "2016 Sun City Center Small Business Excellence" Award
Share this: Vesta Property Services is pleased to announce that the company has received the "2016 Sun City Center Small Business Excellence" award! @vestaforyou
"We are thrilled that our team is now a part of this exclusive group of small businesses that have achieved this selection," said Bob Stevens. "We are humbled and proud to have our hard work, innovation and creativity recognized,"
The Sun City Center Small Business Excellence Awards recognize outstanding small businesses that serve their local market. Each year, the selection committee identifies companies that they believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business category. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and community. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Sun City Center Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have nearly 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 150,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's HOA and community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com.
About the Sun City Center Small Business Excellence Awards Program
The Sun City Center Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Sun City Center area. Each year, the selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Sun City Center area a vibrant and vital place to live. The Sun City Center Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Sun City Center. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. The mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy
