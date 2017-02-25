 
Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019

Commuters on the trains talking to each other - really?

Sociocean is a recognizable brand that simply means 'I'm sociable'. A new concept to get commuters and those who travel on business to strike up a conversation and enjoy business trips.
 
 
SOCI - Small
MELKSHAM, England - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Sociocean, a UK based company have launched their brand in the past week and already it's proving popular. It's described as an offline social network, primarily aimed at those who travel with business, whether that be to and from the office using public transport, or on business trips abroad. Their goal is quite simply to 'Revive the art of conversation' and they intend to achieve this by the launch of their brand with the phrase 'look for the logo'.

Most of us have experienced the tedium of travelling alone, commuting on trains or buses, sitting at airport terminals and then later at hotel bars or restaurants. Sociocean aims to get people talking. With an online presence at sociocean.com you can create a free account and arrange to meet with others. It's also here you can purchase items that display the logo, making you a member and recognisable by others. Meeting offline is the objective, talking on a train or maybe having a coffee while waiting for your plane.

It's a unique concept that we hope takes off, and our daily commute becomes much more fun in the future. https://sociocean.com

Contact
John Bull "CEO"
***@sociocean.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sociocean.com
Tags:Offline Social Network, Business, Travel
Industry:Tourism
Location:Melksham - Wiltshire - England
Subject:Products
Page Updated Last on: Feb 25, 2017
