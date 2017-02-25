News By Tag
Commuters on the trains talking to each other - really?
Sociocean is a recognizable brand that simply means 'I'm sociable'. A new concept to get commuters and those who travel on business to strike up a conversation and enjoy business trips.
Most of us have experienced the tedium of travelling alone, commuting on trains or buses, sitting at airport terminals and then later at hotel bars or restaurants. Sociocean aims to get people talking. With an online presence at sociocean.com you can create a free account and arrange to meet with others. It's also here you can purchase items that display the logo, making you a member and recognisable by others. Meeting offline is the objective, talking on a train or maybe having a coffee while waiting for your plane.
It's a unique concept that we hope takes off, and our daily commute becomes much more fun in the future. https://sociocean.com
John Bull "CEO"
Page Updated Last on: Feb 25, 2017