Bio Flame's 10th Anniversary Customer Appreciation Sale!

-- Steven Orr, Marketing Director of The Bio Flame, announced today that the industry leader in ethanol fireplaces is celebrating their tenth anniversary. After ten years of innovative creations and design, The Bio Flame would like to thank all of their customers from around the globe for being involved in their success by offering a special anniversary offer on the entire product line of ethanol fireplaces."We're so happy to be celebrating our tenth anniversary,"comments Orr. "We've worked hard to provide the highest quality of ethanol fireplaces and also place a large emphasis on our customer service." The Bio Flame has a wide array of modern ethanol fireplaces and ethanol burners which can be installed in nearly every home design. In addition to providing many varieties to choose from, The Bio Flame works with their customers to create custom fireplaces based on the concept or design of the home. This unique approach has made this ethanol fireplace company a good friend to interior designers and those looking for the perfect complement to match their home."We want to thank our customers for their support over the last ten years, we truly appreciate it," concludes Orr. As for the special pricing, The Bio Flame encourages all interested in this offer to visit their website to view available inventory and see the amazing discount. This is a limited anniversary promotion and could end at any time.About The Bio FlameSince 2007 The Bio Flame has been creating unique, eco-friendly, ethanol fireplaces. Bio Flame designers and engineers have continued to set the highest standards of bio ethanol burning fireplaces in the industry with custom designs and record breaking innovations. The Bio Flame has gained great popularity amongst homebuilders, hotels/resorts and designers.