News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bio Flame's 10th Anniversary Customer Appreciation Sale!
"We're so happy to be celebrating our tenth anniversary,"
"We want to thank our customers for their support over the last ten years, we truly appreciate it," concludes Orr. As for the special pricing, The Bio Flame encourages all interested in this offer to visit their website to view available inventory and see the amazing discount. This is a limited anniversary promotion and could end at any time.
http://www.TheBioFlame.com
About The Bio Flame
Since 2007 The Bio Flame has been creating unique, eco-friendly, ethanol fireplaces. Bio Flame designers and engineers have continued to set the highest standards of bio ethanol burning fireplaces in the industry with custom designs and record breaking innovations. The Bio Flame has gained great popularity amongst homebuilders, hotels/resorts and designers.
Contact
The Bio Flame
+1 403 444 8888
***@thebioflame.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse