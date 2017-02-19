News By Tag
College Loan Freedom Relocates to Henderson, NV
College Loan Relief Relocates headquarters to Henderson, NV From California. CLF is experience tremendous growth. City of Henderson offers a great opportunity for CLF to help more & more students with their student loan debt.
CLF decided to relocate their headquarters from California to a different state. The primary reason was to lower costs of doing business which then in return they could pass these cost savings to their clients. The prime candidates were Utah, Arizona, and Nevada. Through extensive research, interviews, and comparisons to each other; College Loan Freedom choose Nevada and the City of Henderson to relocate CLF.
Each month since CLF started they have grown their sales. Each month they have seen growth in their clientele base as well. This is the major factor of why the choose to relocate. They plan on building to scale. Meaning they are planning to help more and more people with student loan debt. By using economies of scale and by cutting business expenses they strive to keep the cost of their products & services very reasonable to their clients.
About College Loan Freedom
Less than 90% of Americans with student loan debt have taken advantage of all the programs available to them. They are student loan experts unmatched at lowering payments, consolidation, and getting student debt forgiven.
They take a unique approach to this debt to give people more options than they thought they had. They take away all the guessing and pressure through the entire process because they handle all the forms, the phone calls, and the follow-up. They can settle student debt for a portion of the balance. You can learn more about them at www.CollegeLoanFreedom.com
