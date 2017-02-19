News By Tag
Complete Peace of Mind Now Available to Those Who Wish to Undertake Vinyl Lettering Projects
The company "Letters On The Cheap" provides customers with confidence and security so they can undertake their DIY vinyl lettering projects without any worries.
The company admits that installing vinyl is a new experience for most of the folks and that it is a daunting task. But with the goof-proof warranty they give, users will get free replacement of the vinyl including the vinyl letter stickers if they goof up the installation. All customers have to do is to bear the shipping costs. Since they are backing the customers fully, these customers can have absolute peace of mind, says the company.
The company, "Lettering On The Cheap" adds that their vinyl comes in a wide variety of colors that will make the projects of their customers fun and enjoyable. They urge customers looking to do their vinyl lettering project on their own to trust them because they promise to deliver a product that may surpass all their expectations. Further, their customer service team will always stand by the customers to help them with the answers to the questions they may have. They also urge customers to check out their education center and watch the helpful videos on it about installing their vinyl letters.
The company continues to state that sometimes the standard color palette may not be sufficient for the projects like vinyl lettering for cars and that is the reason they are offering specialty vinyl offerings like Gold Leaf, Ultra Metallic Gold, Ultra Metallic Silver, Wood Grain, Carbon Fiber, Frosted, Chrome, Mirror Silver, Mirror Gold, Mirror Red, Mirror Blue, and Camo.
The company believes that with their new design tool, customers will find their vinyl letter projects very easy. Their new design tool has the power of a professional design software but it is easy enough for everyday users to use, says the company.
They have also come out with a new feature called "We Design You Install" that can help those customers who need a quick professional design created for them. All customers have to do is to just answer a few easy questions so they can get them started for designing their vinyl project, says the company.
About "Lettering On The Cheap"
About "Lettering On The Cheap"

The company, "Lettering On The Cheap," instills confidence and security in the minds of those who want to undertake vinyl lettering projects on their own.
Visit http://www.letteringonthecheap.com/
For Media Contact:
Lettering On The Cheap
162 SW Spencer Court, Suite #101
Lake City, FL 32024
Contact Person: Christopher Lee
Toll Free:1-877-744-
Fax: 386-755-4704
Email: info@letteringonthecheap.com
Website: http://www.letteringonthecheap.com
