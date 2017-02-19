Innovative Project Management Tool

 
February 2017
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Unique, easy to use, Project Management tool like no other on the market today

Texas City, TX - Serving every industry from Aerospace to Yacht Building that has Projects to manage, our Time-Phased Distribution (TPD) tool offers a simplified way to run "What-If" analysis for Projects, manage cash-flow, determine man-power and man-hours required, and generate estimates for Projects. Our TPD tool has 12 different pre-defined curves that will spread Project data very easily and automatically.

Benefits:

* MS Excel based and therefore very flexible and customizable

* Ability to spread budgets (cost budget and man-hour budget) over time to generate spend curves and man-power curves

* 12 different built-in curve types to spread budgets over time

* Unlimited Projects, Project Descriptions, Resources, and 3 different hourly rates

* Automatically builds a dynamic bar chart schedule

* Ability to generate Project estimates

Our Kickstarter campaign is going live on February 27, 2017 - http://kck.st/2kynSy4 The TPD tool (Time-Phased Distributions) is currently a fully functional tool with more enhancements to come. The Kickstarter campaign is for continued development of the software, to build a more robust professional website, and SEO, SMM, SEM, and all other means digital marketing and advertising.

About our company:

With over 30+ years' experience in Program, Portfolio, and Project Management, we develop software based on client and user feedback. Many tools on the market today require extensive training and years of hands-on experience. It is our goal to provide Project Management software solutions at affordable pricing and extremely easy to use accomplishing the same outcome as Enterprise tools.
