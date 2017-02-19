News By Tag
Innovative Project Management Tool
Texas City, TX - Serving every industry from Aerospace to Yacht Building that has Projects to manage, our Time-Phased Distribution (TPD) tool offers a simplified way to run "What-If" analysis for Projects, manage cash-flow, determine man-power and man-hours required, and generate estimates for Projects. Our TPD tool has 12 different pre-defined curves that will spread Project data very easily and automatically.
Benefits:
* MS Excel based and therefore very flexible and customizable
* Ability to spread budgets (cost budget and man-hour budget) over time to generate spend curves and man-power curves
* 12 different built-in curve types to spread budgets over time
* Unlimited Projects, Project Descriptions, Resources, and 3 different hourly rates
* Automatically builds a dynamic bar chart schedule
* Ability to generate Project estimates
Our Kickstarter campaign is going live on February 27, 2017 - http://kck.st/
About our company:
With over 30+ years' experience in Program, Portfolio, and Project Management, we develop software based on client and user feedback. Many tools on the market today require extensive training and years of hands-on experience. It is our goal to provide Project Management software solutions at affordable pricing and extremely easy to use accomplishing the same outcome as Enterprise tools.
