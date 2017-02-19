News By Tag
CFB Bots to Support SMEs in Adoption of Digital Technologies
CFB Bots Launched to Help SMEs Improve Productivity by Leveraging Robotic Process Automation as Part of their Digital Transformation Roadmap
"We are very excited to be the first service provider in the world to focus exclusively on helping SMEs adopt RPA. We believe in 'Automation for All' and we want to democratize RPA and help SMEs leverage digital technologies to improve productivity and lower operating costs." – Liu Siyong, Managing Director
RPA is an emerging automation technology that manages, executes and monitors any processes that do not require human judgement, freeing up employees to focus on the more sophisticated tasks. Organizations are increasingly adopting RPA as part of their digital transformation roadmap. With RPA, even traditional or analogue businesses are now able to perform like digital ones.
Due to resource constrains, most SMEs are slow to adopt and reap the benefits of digital technologies like RPA. On the supply side, vendors normally focus on large enterprises, with little to no attention paid to SMEs. With this market gap in mind, CFB Bots is launched to help SMEs better understand and adopt RPA.
To achieve this objective, CFB Bots has concurrently established a RPA Centre of Excellence (CoE). This RPA CoE functions as a resource centre for SMEs, guiding them step-by-step in their digital transformation journey, from identifying the right processes to automate to running pilot projects to assess the benefits. In so doing, CFB Bots strives to enhance the accessibility of digital technologies to SMEs and ultimately, to facilitate digital capability development in the SMEs through knowledge transfers.
About CFB Bots
CFB Bots is a boutique firm specializing in the emerging field of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). CFB Bots helps organizations, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leverage the power of RPA technology to improve productivity and to empower their employees to pursue more meaningful, differentiated work. CFB Bots is headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.cfb-
