Marty Haines Earns New Home Certifications
Broker-Associate Marty Haines of RE/MAX Alliance Group Earns New Home Certifications
The CNHS and RCC designations are recognized as the premier real estate certifications representing professionalism in working with new home buyers, sellers, appraisers, inspectors, lenders, designers, engineers and construction professionals. They indicate an understanding of important elements of new home contracts, new home construction financing options and considerations, residential construction materials, methods and terminology, blueprint reading, residential building site design and topography, and more.
Haines serves Sarasota County with an emphasis on the South County area from Osprey and Venice to Englewood. She has more than 30 years of experience in real estate sales and property management, and holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designations.
Her outstanding customer service and sales performance have earned her the Five Star Real Estate Agent award, the local RE/MAX Alliance Group Gold Club award, and the international RE/MAX 100% Club award. She is active in the Venice Area Board of Realtors and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
The RE/MAX Alliance Group Venice office is located at 1314-B East Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Haines can be reached at (941) 308-4627 or mhaines@remax.net.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
