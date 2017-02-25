 
Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019


New novel charts real-life tale of Indian street dog's rise to canine star of Crufts 2017

 
 
King Tommy - booked to be released 18 March 2017
King Tommy - booked to be released 18 March 2017
 
TOTNES, England - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Traumatic loss and the redeeming power of canine love are explored in a new novel King Tommy by Monique G. Nerman being published on 18th March 2017. Based on Monique's own life-changing experience of bonding with and adopting a part-native Indian street dog who goes on to become an accredited 'therapy dog' and then a canine celebrity (magazine cover star, Scruffts finalist 2017), this is a moving, globe-trotting story about a little dog with a big heart, and how one can find the courage to face life's worst challenges.

About the book: following a double bereavement, Lauren (like author Monique) throws herself into traveling the world. Taking in a slew of exotic locations – including Thailand, Peru, the Caribbean, Mexico, and India – in her attempt to escape an overwhelming sense of grief, loss, betrayal and guilt after the untimely deaths of both her sister and father, Lauren spirals ever lower. But she eventually finds solace and hope on the streets of Goa in the surprising form of stray INdog, Tommy, who changes her life – and his own too in the process.

About the author: Monique Golda Nerman is an underwater filmmaker, a professional diver and artist. She grew up in Italy and has travelled extensively. She has lived in several idyllic tropical island locations and was caught in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. Monique now divides her time between the South of France and Totnes, Devon, UK.

About the dog: King Tommy – the real dog – is the first Indian street dog to achieve 'therapy dog' status in the US. Therapy dogs are able to tune in to human emotional suffering (such as grief, anxiety and confusion) and can offer reassurance and empowerment to those struggling with a host of mental health conditions. King Tommy was crowned Most Handsome Crossbreed dog in the UK for 2016, and currently graces the cover of March 2017's Dog Monthly. On 11th March, he will compete as one of six finalists for the Scruffts Crossbreed Dog of the Year 2017 title at Crufts at the NEC Arena, Birmingham – to be covered on Channel 4 television.

Details:

Publication date:         18th March 2017

Title:          King Tommy

Author:          Monique G. Nerman

Where:          http://www.kingtommy.org/pre-orderand Amazon.co.uk

Price:          £9.40 in UK, €12.00 in Europe, $15.00 in the US (inclusive of P&P):

Interview:          Monique and King Tommy are available for interview

Contact:          Tel: 07597 757693

         Email: kingtommythebook@gmail.com
Click to Share