News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New novel charts real-life tale of Indian street dog's rise to canine star of Crufts 2017
About the book: following a double bereavement, Lauren (like author Monique) throws herself into traveling the world. Taking in a slew of exotic locations – including Thailand, Peru, the Caribbean, Mexico, and India – in her attempt to escape an overwhelming sense of grief, loss, betrayal and guilt after the untimely deaths of both her sister and father, Lauren spirals ever lower. But she eventually finds solace and hope on the streets of Goa in the surprising form of stray INdog, Tommy, who changes her life – and his own too in the process.
About the author: Monique Golda Nerman is an underwater filmmaker, a professional diver and artist. She grew up in Italy and has travelled extensively. She has lived in several idyllic tropical island locations and was caught in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. Monique now divides her time between the South of France and Totnes, Devon, UK.
About the dog: King Tommy – the real dog – is the first Indian street dog to achieve 'therapy dog' status in the US. Therapy dogs are able to tune in to human emotional suffering (such as grief, anxiety and confusion) and can offer reassurance and empowerment to those struggling with a host of mental health conditions. King Tommy was crowned Most Handsome Crossbreed dog in the UK for 2016, and currently graces the cover of March 2017's Dog Monthly. On 11th March, he will compete as one of six finalists for the Scruffts Crossbreed Dog of the Year 2017 title at Crufts at the NEC Arena, Birmingham – to be covered on Channel 4 television.
Details:
Publication date: 18th March 2017
Title: King Tommy
Author: Monique G. Nerman
Where: http://www.kingtommy.org/
Price: £9.40 in UK, €12.00 in Europe, $15.00 in the US (inclusive of P&P):
Interview: Monique and King Tommy are available for interview
Contact: Tel: 07597 757693
Email:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 25, 2017