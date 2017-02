New novel charts real-life tale of Indian street dog's rise to canine star of Crufts 2017

King Tommy - booked to be released 18 March 2017

-- Traumatic loss and the redeeming power of canine love are explored in a new novelby. Based on Monique's own life-changing experience of bonding with and adopting a part-native Indian street dog who goes on to become anand then a), this is a moving, globe-trotting story about a little dog with a big heart, and how one can find the courage to face life's worst challenges.: following a double bereavement, Lauren (like author Monique) throws herself into traveling the world. Taking in a slew of exotic locations – including Thailand, Peru, the Caribbean, Mexico, and India – in her attempt to escape an overwhelming sense of grief, loss, betrayal and guilt after the untimely deaths of both her sister and father, Lauren spirals ever lower. But she eventually finds solace and hope on the streets of Goa in the surprising form of stray INdog, Tommy, who changes her life – and his own too in the process.is an underwater filmmaker, a professional diver and artist. She grew up in Italy and has travelled extensively. She has lived in several idyllic tropical island locations and was caught in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. Monique now divides her time between the South of France and Totnes, Devon, UK.– thedog – is the. Therapy dogs are able to tune in to human emotional suffering (such as grief, anxiety and confusion) and can offer reassurance and empowerment to those struggling with a host of mental health conditions. King Tommy was crowneddog in the UK for 2016, and currently graces the cover of March 2017's. On, he will compete as one of sixtitle at Crufts at the– to be covered ontelevision.Publication date: 18March 2017Title:Author: Monique G. NermanWhere: http://www.kingtommy.org/ pre-order and Amazon.co.ukPrice: £9.40 in UK, €12.00 in Europe, $15.00 in the US (inclusive of P&P):Interview: Monique and King Tommy are available for interviewContact: Tel: 07597 757693Email: