Industry News





"A Dish Best Served Cold" by Tracy Baxter-Syer is published

A tale of friendship and Florentines, love and lard, mushrooms and malcontent
 
 
A DISH BEST SERVED COLD - cover
A DISH BEST SERVED COLD - cover
 
LONDON - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN#978-1909039728

"A Dish Best Served Cold" by Tracy Baxter-Syer

About the Book:

Zoe Parsons is the mild-mannered small town florist, recovering from a disastrous engagement to 'Nick, the Knicker Nicker'. It unexpectedly terminated when he went to spend time at Her Majesty's pleasure.  Three years later, Zoe seems to have managed to rebuild her life - spaniel, picket fence and all.  However, there's something more behind this particular fence than meets the eye…. Our affable florist delivers a side-line of revenge dishes and bouquets. Designed to 'even the score' without waiting for karma to kick in, they're perfect for those folk whose tales aren't dissimilar to Zoe's own.  However, one customer brings with him much more than just a story and an order.  Will Gelder needs a solution to his mounting debts and wayward fiancée -and fast. Could Zoe be the one to provide the answers, or will she take him out of the frying pan, and into the fire?

Amazon reviews:

5 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/review/R16EA839X7IBBH/ref=cm_cr_...)  Brilliant book!

By JJS (https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/pdp/profile/A1WQV4OEEWASJ7/re...)on 28 Jan. 2013

Format: Paperback

I have just read this book which was received as a present.

The characters are really true to life but animated in a really funny way by the author.

The story is funny and heart-warming and made me giggle all of the way through.

The humour can be quite dark at times although the theme is always humorous.

I can recommend this book as a great read and can't wait for the next one.
Five stars from me! :)

5.0 out of 5 starsReally enjoyable book

By LMon 28 Jan. 2013

Format: Paperback

This is an excellent read, once I started to read I couldn't stop, didn't want to put it down.

It's a great girly story, although I do recommend it to men too as the story is funny.

I could really relate to the female lead character who is hell bent on her own kind of revenge.

I do hope Tracy writes another book as I am waiting anxiously to read it.
This book is really highly recommended, read it!

5.0 out of 5 stars  fantastic!

By Amazon Customeron 20 Mar. 2014

Format: Kindle Edition Verified Purchase

Great characters with twists and turns. Unusual but believable storyline.... giving food for thought for those looking for revenge! Definitely worth a second read!

"A Dish Best Served Cold" by Tracy Baxter-Syeris currently available in paperback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dish-Best-Served-Cold/dp/1909039721

and the e-book version can be downloaded from:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dish-Best-Served-Cold-ebook/dp/B00G82HGV0

Press/Media Contact Details:

Darin Jewell, Managing Director

The Inspira Group Literary Agency

London, England

Tel. +44 208 292 5163

E-mail: darin@theinspiragroup.com

The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
