"A Dish Best Served Cold" by Tracy Baxter-Syer is published

A tale of friendship and Florentines, love and lard, mushrooms and malcontent

A DISH BEST SERVED COLD - cover

Contact

The Inspira Group

02082925163

***@theinspiragroup.com The Inspira Group02082925163

End

-- ISBN#978-1909039728Zoe Parsons is the mild-mannered small town florist, recovering from a disastrous engagement to 'Nick, the Knicker Nicker'. It unexpectedly terminated when he went to spend time at Her Majesty's pleasure. Three years later, Zoe seems to have managed to rebuild her life - spaniel, picket fence and all. However, there's something more behind this particular fence than meets the eye…. Our affable florist delivers a side-line of revenge dishes and bouquets. Designed to 'even the score' without waiting for karma to kick in, they're perfect for those folk whose tales aren't dissimilar to Zoe's own. However, one customer brings with him much more than just a story and an order. Will Gelder needs a solution to his mounting debts and wayward fiancée -and fast. Could Zoe be the one to provide the answers, or will she take him out of the frying pan, and into the fire? https://www.amazon.co.uk/ review/R16EA839X7IBBH/ ref=cm_cr_... ) Brilliant book!By JJS ( https://www.amazon.co.uk/ gp/pdp/profile/ A1WQV4OEEWASJ7/ re... )on 28 Jan. 2013Format: PaperbackI have just read this book which was received as a present.The characters are really true to life but animated in a really funny way by the author.The story is funny and heart-warming and made me giggle all of the way through.The humour can be quite dark at times although the theme is always humorous.I can recommend this book as a great read and can't wait for the next one.Five stars from me! :)Really enjoyable bookBy LMon 28 Jan. 2013Format: PaperbackThis is an excellent read, once I started to read I couldn't stop, didn't want to put it down.It's a great girly story, although I do recommend it to men too as the story is funny.I could really relate to the female lead character who is hell bent on her own kind of revenge.I do hope Tracy writes another book as I am waiting anxiously to read it.This book is really highly recommended, read it!fantastic!By Amazon Customeron 20 Mar. 2014Format: Kindle Edition Verified PurchaseGreat characters with twists and turns. Unusual but believable storyline.... giving food for thought for those looking for revenge! Definitely worth a second read!https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dish-Best-Served-Cold/dp/1909039721and the e-book version can be downloaded from:https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dish-Best-Served-Cold-ebook/dp/B00G82HGV0Darin Jewell, Managing DirectorThe Inspira Group Literary AgencyLondon, EnglandTel. +44 208 292 5163E-mail: darin@theinspiragroup.com