News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"A Dish Best Served Cold" by Tracy Baxter-Syer is published
A tale of friendship and Florentines, love and lard, mushrooms and malcontent
"A Dish Best Served Cold" by Tracy Baxter-Syer
About the Book:
Zoe Parsons is the mild-mannered small town florist, recovering from a disastrous engagement to 'Nick, the Knicker Nicker'. It unexpectedly terminated when he went to spend time at Her Majesty's pleasure. Three years later, Zoe seems to have managed to rebuild her life - spaniel, picket fence and all. However, there's something more behind this particular fence than meets the eye…. Our affable florist delivers a side-line of revenge dishes and bouquets. Designed to 'even the score' without waiting for karma to kick in, they're perfect for those folk whose tales aren't dissimilar to Zoe's own. However, one customer brings with him much more than just a story and an order. Will Gelder needs a solution to his mounting debts and wayward fiancée -and fast. Could Zoe be the one to provide the answers, or will she take him out of the frying pan, and into the fire?
Amazon reviews:
5 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
By JJS (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Format: Paperback
I have just read this book which was received as a present.
The characters are really true to life but animated in a really funny way by the author.
The story is funny and heart-warming and made me giggle all of the way through.
The humour can be quite dark at times although the theme is always humorous.
I can recommend this book as a great read and can't wait for the next one.
Five stars from me! :)
5.0 out of 5 starsReally enjoyable book
By LMon 28 Jan. 2013
Format: Paperback
This is an excellent read, once I started to read I couldn't stop, didn't want to put it down.
It's a great girly story, although I do recommend it to men too as the story is funny.
I could really relate to the female lead character who is hell bent on her own kind of revenge.
I do hope Tracy writes another book as I am waiting anxiously to read it.
This book is really highly recommended, read it!
5.0 out of 5 stars fantastic!
By Amazon Customeron 20 Mar. 2014
Format: Kindle Edition Verified Purchase
Great characters with twists and turns. Unusual but believable storyline.... giving food for thought for those looking for revenge! Definitely worth a second read!
"A Dish Best Served Cold" by Tracy Baxter-Syeris currently available in paperback from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
and the e-book version can be downloaded from:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
Darin Jewell, Managing Director
The Inspira Group Literary Agency
London, England
Tel. +44 208 292 5163
E-mail: darin@theinspiragroup.com
Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse