Upcoming Online Game: Throne Of Lies Successfully Funded On Kickstarter

The Online Game of Deceit Which Was Further Greenlit On Steam Greenlight
 
LAS VEGAS - Feb. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Imperium42 Game Studio's upcoming game, "Throne of Lies: The Online Game of Deceit" has been successfully funded on Kickstarter on February 24th, 2016, shortly after being successfully greenlit on Steam.

Throne of Lies is a 3D online-multiplayer social deduction game of lies and deceit, inspired by medieval politics, the Werewolf/Mafia genre and tabletop games. It's the first indie game of this genre to be produced in full 3D for the Steam platform (PC).

The game's Kickstarter lasted for 45 days, ending on February 24th, 2017, with 393 backers, totalling $21,795 USD. The most popular backer tier was the $10 tier, which rewards backers with two Steam keys and beta access, resulting in 130 backers total.

Throne of Lies' Kickstarter page is available at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/imperium42/throne-of-lies-the-online-game-of-lies-and-deceit

Throne of Lies is expected to release the Alpha version of the game at March 31st, or shortly after.

About Our Company

Imperium42 Game Studio is an independent developer of video games, preparing for the launch of "Throne of Lies", being the first flagship title published. Since our funding in 2015, our game, "Throne of Lies" has been featured as a "technical demo" by Unity Technologies at GDC 2016 and Unite 2016. We're based in Las Vegas, NV, with team members from all around the world, including USA, Taiwan, India, and Ireland. Visit us at www.imperium42.com.

Press Info: Press kit with screenshots and video available at: www.throneoflies.com/presskit

View the Official Throne of Lies game trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHwgDHvCv5U

